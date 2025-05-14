Konni MLA sets free man taken into forest department custody over wild elephant's death in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: Konni MLA K U Jeneesh Kumar courted controversy on Wednesday after he allegedly forced the release of a man taken into custody by the Forest Department during an investigation into the death of a wild elephant by electrocution in Konni.
In a video clip, the MLA can be seen furiously questioning the forest officials, pointing out that the custody is illegal.
The MLA’s actions at the Padam forest station, which included threats directed at forest officials, have drawn a mixed response from netizens, while most of them supported him for taking stern action on the issue.
Footage that emerged from the scene shows the MLA berating officials, accusing them of acting against the interests of local people. “There is a limit to patience and tolerance. It will burn. Naxals will come here. People are protesting the elephant's arrival there. Meanwhile, the poor are being arrested,” the MLA is heard saying.
Earlier this week, the wild elephant was found dead due to electrocution, and a preliminary investigation by the Forest Department suggested that improper management of electric fencing or other installations might have caused the fatal incident.
While a case was earlier registered against the landowner, the land was subsequently leased for pineapple cultivation.
The driver of an earth-moving machine, who had arrived at the site to clear the land, was taken into custody for questioning. According to sources, the MLA arrived at the forest station during the recording of the driver’s statement and demanded his release.
Meanwhile, the Forest Department is continuing its investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the elephant’s death.