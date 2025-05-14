Konni MLA sets free man taken into forest department custody over wild elephant's death in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: Konni MLA K U Jeneesh Kumar courted controversy on Wednesday after he allegedly forced the release of a man taken into custody by the Forest Department during an investigation into the death of a wild elephant by electrocution in Konni.

In a video clip, the MLA can be seen furiously questioning the forest officials, pointing out that the custody is illegal.

The MLA’s actions at the Padam forest station, which included threats directed at forest officials, have drawn a mixed response from netizens, while most of them supported him for taking stern action on the issue.

Footage that emerged from the scene shows the MLA berating officials, accusing them of acting against the interests of local people. “There is a limit to patience and tolerance. It will burn. Naxals will come here. People are protesting the elephant's arrival there. Meanwhile, the poor are being arrested,” the MLA is heard saying.