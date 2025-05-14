Made to international specs, skating facility in Ernakulam looks to get state athletes on a roll

KOCHI: In the quiet, laid-back village of Panikkarambalam, near Perumbavoor town, a dream project has come to fruition. Kerala’s first international-level roller skating rink has been conceived and realised by Siyad K S, a former international skater, with the intention of making the sport more popular in the state.

Being a moderately expensive sport, skating has failed to catch on in Kerala. But Siyad has defied the odds in setting up the 200m polyurethane (PU) synthetic bank track, which is enclosed by a 280m road circuit, in the middle of a forested area.

The story began 15 years ago when Siyad, an eight-time state champion who has represented the country in the world championship in 2009, moved to Perumbavoor to take up the job as a skating instructor at a private school. “I arrived full of hope, with a bag full of skates, preparing for a promising start to my coaching career.

But to my disappointment, only four students showed any interest in the sport,” he said. “I set out in search of more interested children and this finally gave rise to summer classes. That’s how it all began,” says Siyad, a native of Thodupuzha.

Setting up the facility did not prove easy. Siyad had to mortgage his house, borrow money from friends and parents of enthusiastic students to build the rink, which was completed in January 2025 at a cost of over `1 crore. There are only three standard skating tracks in Kerala, two of which are in Palakkad.