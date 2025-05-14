Weak regulations put houseboat industry in Kumarakom, Alappuzha region in troubled waters

KOTTAYAM: A cruise through Vembanad Lake, enjoying the tranquil beauty of the backwaters aboard a houseboat, while savouring delectable kayal dishes, stands out as a major attraction for tourists arriving in Kumarakom and Alappuzha. However, the houseboat industry in these two regions, is currently grappling with significant challenges owing to various reasons, including unclear regulations governing the sector.

While a proposal to allocate more houseboats on Vembanad Lake, which sparked significant opposition from the Houseboat Owners Associations last year, is still under the consideration of the court, the houseboat owners are up in arms alleging lack of support from the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB), the licensing body as well as from the government.

As per a detailed study conducted by the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM), the government had imposed a ban on the construction of new houseboats and issuance of new licences in Alappuzha after December 31, 2013, taking into account the overcrowding of houseboats that pose serious environmental threat to Vembanad Lake - a Ramsar site with highly sensitive wetland ecosystem. Despite allegations of ineffective enforcement of the ban, the Maritime Board’s decision to invite fresh applications for licences last year further exacerbated the situation, leaving many stakeholders in turmoil.