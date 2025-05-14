Weak regulations put houseboat industry in Kumarakom, Alappuzha region in troubled waters

KOTTAYAM: A cruise through Vembanad Lake, enjoying the tranquil beauty of the backwaters aboard a houseboat, while savouring delectable kayal dishes, stands out as a major attraction for tourists arriving in Kumarakom and Alappuzha. However, the houseboat industry in these two regions, is currently grappling with significant challenges owing to various reasons, including unclear regulations governing the sector.
While a proposal to allocate more houseboats on Vembanad Lake, which sparked significant opposition from the Houseboat Owners Associations last year, is still under the consideration of the court, the houseboat owners are up in arms alleging lack of support from the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB), the licensing body as well as from the government.
As per a detailed study conducted by the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM), the government had imposed a ban on the construction of new houseboats and issuance of new licences in Alappuzha after December 31, 2013, taking into account the overcrowding of houseboats that pose serious environmental threat to Vembanad Lake - a Ramsar site with highly sensitive wetland ecosystem. Despite allegations of ineffective enforcement of the ban, the Maritime Board’s decision to invite fresh applications for licences last year further exacerbated the situation, leaving many stakeholders in turmoil.
The houseboat owners argue that the move not only jeopardises the industry but also poses an environmental threat to the already polluted waters of Vembanad Lake. As per official records, a total of 826 houseboats registered at Alappuzha port are plying in Alappuzha and Kumarakom in Kottayam. However, houseboat owners said the actual number is around 1,300 as illegal boats are operating, which has put the industry in trouble.
“Due to the suspension of licensing at Alappuzha port, houseboats are now being registered at alternative ports such as Kodungallur and Kollam, and have begun operating in Alappuzha. According to the Kerala Inland Vessel (KIV) Rules of 2010, vessels are permitted to operate only within the jurisdiction of the port where they are registered. However, this regulation is being openly disregarded in Alappuzha, under the cover of Inland Vessels Act, 2021 brought out by the Union Government,” said V Vinod, president of the All Kerala Houseboat Owners Association.
The houseboat owners also alleged that the Maritime Board has taken a favourable stand towards permitting houseboats registered in other districts, further exacerbating the situation. The Matsya Thozhilali Congress has petitioned the Kerala High Court to prohibit boats registered in other districts from operating in the backwaters.
‘Floating’ figures
Total number of registered houseboats in Alappuzha port: 826
Revenue of houseboats
Single bedroom:
Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000
Multiple bedroom: Rs 6,000- 8,000 per each bedroom