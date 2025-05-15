Congress eyes professional vote via AIPC outreach

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leaving no stone unturned in the run-up to the decisive assembly election, the All India Professional Congress (AIPC), Kerala chapter, has decided to come up with an ‘Office Wellness Bill’. This is part of the strategy of AIPC and Congress to make inroads into an unfamiliar vote bank to win their confidence by addressing the issues facing the community of professionals.

In an effort to cash in on the community’s sentiments over the death of Keralite Chartered Accountant Anna Sebastian, who succumbed to workplace stress in July 2024, the AIPC will launch a campaign. The four-phased programme has been charted by the AIPC to address stress faced by professionals at their workplace.

Those working in IT, banking/financial, health, engineering, legal and academic sectors are included in the category. According to the assessment of AIPC, there are around 15- 20 lakh professionals in the state. “There are around three lakh IT professionals and four lakh each work in health and banking sectors,” state president of Professional Congress, Ranjith Balan, told TNIE.