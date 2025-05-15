FIR ordered after CPM leader G Sudhakaran admits ballot tampering in favour of party candidate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Election Commission has initiated action on the revelation of senior CPM leader and former minister G Sudhakaran on ballot tampering. Chief Election Officer Rathan Kelkar has directed the District Election Officer in Alappuzha to register an FIR and take further steps.

Kelkar, in a statement issued here on Thursday said the commission viewed the revelation extremely serious. Sudhakaran had said that tampering was done in the postal ballots for the 1989 election to the Alappuzha Parliament seat. This is a violation of sections 136 and 128 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 ,and the Conduct of Election Rules 1961 , he said.

Sudhakaran, who was the party’s election secretary at the time, revealed that ballots were tampered with in favor of CPM candidate K V Devadas.