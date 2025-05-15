Jumbo death: Kerala Minister seeks report after MLA sets free man taken into custody

P'THITTA: Minister for Forests and Wildlife Protection AK Saseendran sought a report into an incident, in which Konni MLA K U Jeneesh Kumar allegedly forced the release of a man taken into custody by the Forest department during an investigation into the death of a wild elephant by electrocution in Konni.

Jeneesh Kumar had courted controversy on Wednesday after he reached the Padam forest office near Konni, Pathanamthitta in a bid to release the man who was taken into custody allegedly without arrest.

In a video clip, the MLA can be seen furiously questioning the forest officials, in the presence of police including DySP, pointing out that the custody is illegal. Footage that emerged from the scene shows the MLA berating officials, accusing them of acting against the interests of local people.

“There is a limit to patience and tolerance. I’ll set this place on fire. Naxals will come here again. What are you thinking you are doing...People are protesting the elephant menace there. Meanwhile, the poor are being accused and arrested,” the MLA is heard saying.