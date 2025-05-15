Jumbo death: Kerala Minister seeks report after MLA sets free man taken into custody

P'THITTA: Minister for Forests and Wildlife Protection AK Saseendran sought a report into an incident, in which Konni MLA K U Jeneesh Kumar allegedly forced the release of a man taken into custody by the Forest department during an investigation into the death of a wild elephant by electrocution in Konni.
Jeneesh Kumar had courted controversy on Wednesday after he reached the Padam forest office near Konni, Pathanamthitta in a bid to release the man who was taken into custody allegedly without arrest.
In a video clip, the MLA can be seen furiously questioning the forest officials, in the presence of police including DySP, pointing out that the custody is illegal. Footage that emerged from the scene shows the MLA berating officials, accusing them of acting against the interests of local people.
“There is a limit to patience and tolerance. I’ll set this place on fire. Naxals will come here again. What are you thinking you are doing...People are protesting the elephant menace there. Meanwhile, the poor are being accused and arrested,” the MLA is heard saying.
Following this, he called upon the man who was taken into custody and enquired about his charges.
The case pertaining to an alleged high voltage passed through the solar fence that led to the death of the wild elephant.
Jeneesh Kumar asserted that the electricity officials told him that there is no chance of high voltage at the scene of the accident.
Later talking to his Facebook account, the MLA said, during a meeting against wild animal menace, he came to know the plight of a pregnant wife of a migrant worker who was illegally detained.
Earlier this week, the wild elephant was found dead due to electrocution, and a preliminary investigation by the Forest Department suggested that improper management of electric fencing or other installations might have caused the fatal incident.
The driver of an earth-moving machine, a Tamil Nadu native, who had arrived at the site to clear the land, was taken into custody for questioning.
Forest department’s probe continues
The Forest Department is continuing its investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the elephant’s death