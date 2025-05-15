T’Puram zoo plots return of giraffes, zebras after 11-year gap

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After more than a decade, giraffes and zebras may finally make their way to Kerala this year. And leading the charge is the Thiruvananthapuram zoo.

Having completed a series of animal exchanges with zoos across the country, the Thiruvananthapuram zoo has now set its sights on these two crowdpullers.

The last giraffe at the zoo passed away in 2012 and its lone zebra companion followed two years later in 2014. Since then, the enclosures have remained empty. Now, officials say they are actively exploring possibilities within the country’s zoo network, and if needed, will look to international collaborations.

“We are trying our best to source them from Indian zoos first. If that does not work out, we are also trying for international purchase,” Thiruvananthapuram zoo superintendent Rajesh V told TNIE.

If the animals are unavailable through regular surplus lists, the bloodline category will be explored, he said.

“That means looking for zoos that may be open to parting with a genetically important animal in exchange for one of ours that strengthens their breeding line. More complex, but often that’s the only way to acquire rare species like giraffes and zebras,” Rajesh said.

In its latest exchange, last November, the zoo sent a pair each of gharials and porcupines, two pairs of rheas, a male hyena, and three pairs of sun conure to the Shivamogga zoo in Karnataka. In return, Thiruvananthapuram received a pair of marsh crocodiles, three female hyenas, a pair of jackals, and a pair of palm civets.