T’Puram zoo plots return of giraffes, zebras after 11-year gap

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After more than a decade, giraffes and zebras may finally make their way to Kerala this year. And leading the charge is the Thiruvananthapuram zoo.
Having completed a series of animal exchanges with zoos across the country, the Thiruvananthapuram zoo has now set its sights on these two crowdpullers.
The last giraffe at the zoo passed away in 2012 and its lone zebra companion followed two years later in 2014. Since then, the enclosures have remained empty. Now, officials say they are actively exploring possibilities within the country’s zoo network, and if needed, will look to international collaborations.
“We are trying our best to source them from Indian zoos first. If that does not work out, we are also trying for international purchase,” Thiruvananthapuram zoo superintendent Rajesh V told TNIE.
If the animals are unavailable through regular surplus lists, the bloodline category will be explored, he said.
“That means looking for zoos that may be open to parting with a genetically important animal in exchange for one of ours that strengthens their breeding line. More complex, but often that’s the only way to acquire rare species like giraffes and zebras,” Rajesh said.
In its latest exchange, last November, the zoo sent a pair each of gharials and porcupines, two pairs of rheas, a male hyena, and three pairs of sun conure to the Shivamogga zoo in Karnataka. In return, Thiruvananthapuram received a pair of marsh crocodiles, three female hyenas, a pair of jackals, and a pair of palm civets.
“That exchange has helped us balance population and genetic diversity,” said Thiruvananthapuram zoo director Manjula Devi.
Over the past three years, the zoo has been increasing its collaborations, with multiple successful swaps with Tirupati, Pune, Hyderabad, Mangaluru and Shivamogga. The animals exchanged include species like emu, king cobra, lion hybrid,
gaur and hippopotamus. “These exchanges are based on health, surplus, breeding requirements and exhibit planning. But this isn’t just about animals moving in. It is about strategy, relationships, and a bit of luck,” said former veterinarian Alexander Jacob.
They are part of a tightly regulated national network overseen by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), where zoos share periodic inventories listing their surplus animals and those they are hoping to acquire. Every procedure is backed by veterinary records, health clearances, compatibility assessments, and months of planning.
Over the past five years, the Thiruvananthapuram zoo has been a major player in this network.
“We pored over these lists like puzzle pieces. If another zoo has extra langurs, and we have a healthy hippo pair they need, we make the match,” Rajesh said.
Transportation happens mostly at night or during cooler hours to minimise stress.
“All vehicles are fitted with ventilation systems and the animals are accompanied by caretakers trained to read signs of distress,” the superintendent pointed out.
This game of trade has brought in impressive results. While surplus hyenas and hippos have made their way to zoos in Pune, Tirupati, and now Shivamogga, the returns have included lion cubs, common langurs, peacocks, and a rich mix of small carnivores and reptiles.
“We always quarantine new arrivals, test for parasites, and monitor stress levels. To ease this transition, enclosures are tweaked for comfort, more shade, familiar smells, and minimal public exposure during the initial weeks. The keepers monitor everything from appetite to sleeping patterns and report anomalies immediately,” said Alexander.
Not all exchanges are cold trades
“Some animals arrive as gifts, offered during particularly warm collaborations. One such memory is bringing six anacondas from Sri Lanka. The government gifted it to us,” Alexander added.
Even after the paperwork and partnerships are in place, the zoo never compromises on health. Each incoming animal is screened by a vet team for physical and psychological well-being. Dietary changes are introduced gradually.
“Though exchanges can sometimes be a little painful for keepers, we ensure that the animal exchanged is in its best state,” Rajesh said.
As the zoo prepares to bring in giraffe and zebra, officials say their presence would bring great delight to visitors.
“Every animal has a journey. And every exchange we do is a story,” Rajesh stressed.