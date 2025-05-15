When police had to 'break up' a runaway love story

'Man missing’ and kidnapping complaints are not uncommon in Kerala, and law enforcement agencies are well equipped to deal with either. However, sometimes, these are often filed against runaway lovers by their family members who disapprove of the relationship. A similar complaint was recently received by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) stationed at Ernakulam Town. But this one stood out for its very uncanny ending that left the officers and the ‘victim’ perplexed.

The incident occurred in early April. Raghavendra (name changed), a 26-year-old who hails from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was seen wandering nervously at Ernakulam Town railway station. He had with him a large travel bag and was often seen glancing at his phone, as if waiting for someone. RPF officers on duty approached him to check if he needed any assistance. To them, the man muttered, “I lost my girlfriend.”

Initially, the officers suspected a missing person case. When they enquired for more details, Raghavendra showed them photographs of the woman. He admitted, they had only been chatting online and he had never met her in person.

Indeed, their relationship had blossomed entirely through social media. He had come all the way down to Kerala for their first meeting, carrying with him hopes of marriage.

Curious and confused by the strange circumstances, officers took him to the nearby RPF office for a proper inquiry. Assistant sub-inspector Suresh P Abraham took charge of the case.