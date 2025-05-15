Youth killed in shocking road rage incident involving CISF officers in Kochi's Nedumbassery

KOCHI: A 24-year-old man, Ivin Jijo, lost his life in a disturbing incident involving two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers in Nayathode, Nedumbassery, late Wednesday night.

Ivin, a resident of Thuravoor and a chef by profession, was reportedly struck and dragged nearly a kilometre on the bonnet of a car driven by the officers.

According to Nedumbassery police, the incident followed a road dispute. Both vehicles were headed in the same direction around 11:30 p.m. when Ivin attempted to overtake the CISF officers’ car but was not allowed to pass. An argument broke out, during which Ivin stepped out and confronted the officers, standing in front of their vehicle.

Without warning, the car accelerated, hitting Ivin and causing him to fall onto the bonnet. Instead of stopping, the officers continued driving for almost a kilometre with Ivin in the vehicle. He eventually fell off, sustaining severe injuries. Though rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead during treatment.