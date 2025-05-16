Farmers rage as wild animal attacks claim 25 lives in Kerala this year

KOCHI: Protests are raging in the high ranges of Kerala over the rising incidents of wild animal attacks. As many as 25 people have died in wild animal attacks since January 1, 2025, of which 19 were killed by wild elephants and two were devoured by tigers. Three persons died in wild boar attacks while one was killed by an Indian gaur. As the forest department claims to have bolstered steps to curb such attacks, farmers blame it on the apathy of the officials.

Reacting to the latest incident, in which Kalathipadickal Gafoor was mauled to death by a tiger, Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA) Kalikavu unit president Sakir Vadayil said they had filed a complaint with Nilambur South Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) on March 14 regarding the presence of a tiger at Karuvarakund, Kalikavu and Chokkad areas.

“The DFO had visited the spot and confirmed the presence of the tiger after checking the pugmarks. However, the forest department did not take any steps to catch it. The government should book the DFO for negligence which led to the death of the sole breadwinner of the four-member family,” he said.

However, DFO G Dhanik Lal said that after confirming the presence of the tiger, the department was continuously monitoring the area. “It was a moving animal and was not spotted in recent days. We have installed camera traps in the area and have launched a search for the tiger,” he said.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, a top official said the department has identified 273 panchayats as human-wildlife conflict zones of which 30 are hotspots. “We have deployed 28 Rapid Response Teams (RRT) and have intensified night patrolling in the conflict zones. As many as 36 control rooms have been established at the division level and the activities are coordinated by a state control room.