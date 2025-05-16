In a first for party, IUML appoints two women as national office-bearers

KOZHIKODE: Sending a clear signal that the party will not toe the line of orthodox sections in the Muslim community that are against women’s entry into public life, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has appointed two women as its national office-bearers -- a first for the party.
Fathima Muzaffer and Jayanthi Rajan were named the national assistant secretaries at the party’s national council held in Chennai on Thursday.
Fathima, a native of Chennai, is the national president of the Indian Union Women’s League and working committee member of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board. She is also a member of the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board. Jayanthi Rajan, who is from Pulpally in Wayanad, is the leader of the Dalit League.
For long, women cadre and leaders have been vehemently arguing for a place in the decision-making bodies of the party. Until now, the party refused to heed the demand, fearing opposition from the orthodox sections in the community.
Induction of women into the leadership points to a shift in the IUML line that the party is no longer controlled by the orthodox groups. Last year, the party nominated women leaders, including Fathima Thehliya and Najma Thabsheera, to the leadership of the Muslim Youth League.
In the past, the party had fielded two women candidates in the assembly elections.
Kamarunnisa Anwar contested from Kozhikode South in 1996 and Noorbina Rasheed from the same constituency in 2021. But both of them lost, mainly because of the opposition from within the community. However, there are a number of women representatives for the party in the local bodies in the state.
Kader Mohideen will continue as the national president and P K Kunhalikutty national general secretary. Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal will be the convener of the Political Advisory Committee. E T Muhammad Basheer is the organising secretary and MP Abdul Wahab is the treasurer. M P Abdussamad Samadani is the senior vice-president.
MLA K P A Majeed has been elected as the vice-president and Panakkad Syed Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal national secretary. Though the national council decision has been hailed as a historic step, those who are familiar with the past of the party said this was not a new thing as there were many women in the leadership of the party. “There were many women leaders in the All India Muslim League led by Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” said M C Vadakara, who wrote the history of the party.
“Beegum Aizaz Rasul was a member of the constituent assembly which drafted the Constitution. Muslim League leader Beegum Ameerudeen was a member of the Madras assembly and Beegum Shanawaz was elected to the Punjab assembly in 1937,” he said.