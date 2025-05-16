K Sudhakaran's remark over his removal from KPCC president post leaves leaders, supporters in a tight spot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The remarks of former KPCC president K Sudhakaran have put his close followers and leaders in a tight spot.

Sudhakaran’s criticism against his removal from the post of Congress chief by the national leadership has not been taken in a positive way by the high command.

Followingly, AICC has also instructed the senior leaders in the State not to reply or respond to the open statements made by Sudhakaran.

Both AICC and state Congress leadership have decided to completely ignore the former KPCC president.

“The statement of Sudhakaran is a breach of party discipline,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE.

“Both Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had conveyed to him personally about the need for a revamp and a new leadership ahead of local body and assembly elections. As a member of CWC, he is bound to ensure party discipline,” he said.

There is criticism and disappointment in the Sudhakaran camp too, against his open revolt for a second consecutive time.