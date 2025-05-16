K Sudhakaran's remark over his removal from KPCC president post leaves leaders, supporters in a tight spot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The remarks of former KPCC president K Sudhakaran have put his close followers and leaders in a tight spot.
Sudhakaran’s criticism against his removal from the post of Congress chief by the national leadership has not been taken in a positive way by the high command.
Followingly, AICC has also instructed the senior leaders in the State not to reply or respond to the open statements made by Sudhakaran.
Both AICC and state Congress leadership have decided to completely ignore the former KPCC president.
“The statement of Sudhakaran is a breach of party discipline,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE.
“Both Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had conveyed to him personally about the need for a revamp and a new leadership ahead of local body and assembly elections. As a member of CWC, he is bound to ensure party discipline,” he said.
There is criticism and disappointment in the Sudhakaran camp too, against his open revolt for a second consecutive time.
“Sudhakaran is the only leader who was given an honourable exit from the KPCC president post by the high command after a long time,” a leader close to him said.
“Former presidents Thennala Balakrishnapilla, PP Thankachan, VM Sudheeran, Mullapally Ramachandran and MM Hassan left without any honour. K Muralidharan and Ramesh Chennithala were two exceptions. K Sudhakaran has also been elevated to the working committee by the high command,” he said.
As the AICC has given a free hand to the new team led by KPCC president Sunny Joseph in reorganisation, the leaders close to Sudhakaran are in high hopes to be accommodated in the newly formed committees at various levels.
They also express that by openly revolting against the high command and making remarks against senior leaders, Sudhakaran has lost the bargaining capacity and edge over his opponents.
The lack of support from his supporters is also viewed as a sign of waning grip of former Kannur strongman on his ground.
Meanwhile, the VD Satheeshan and KC Venugopal camp is likely to be benefited from Sudhakaran group's loss of power.