Private bus operators in Kerala to launch indefinite strike

KOTTAYAM: Private bus operators in the state have decided to launch an indefinite strike soon demanding renewal of permits of long-distance services and an end to “excessive” action by government authorities.

The date of the strike will be announced after discussions with other bus owners’ organisations and labour outfits in three to four days, office-bearers of the Kerala Private Bus Operators Federation (KPBOF) told reporters in Kottayam on Thursday.

Their demands include renewal of permits of long-distance buses and limited stop buses that have been operating in the state for a long time, limiting student concessions to genuine students, hike in the ticket fare of students as well as an end to the allegedly excessive fines slapped on bus owners by the transport department and the police on trivial grounds.

The KPBOF functionaries also demanded a card system to ensure concessions are granted to eligible students only. They also proposed fixing the minimum ticket price of students at Rs 5.