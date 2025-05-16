Shashi Tharoor denies AICC action against him for his statements on Operation Sindoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MP Shashi Tharoor has dismissed news reports that he has been reprimanded by the Congress high command for his statements related to Operation Sindhoor or US intervention in the Kashmir issue.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Tharoor said that he is yet to be informed about any actions. “I don’t know where it (the news) comes from. I was in a closed-door meeting of the Congress Working Committee on Wednesday. I was there till 6.37pm. The meeting began at 4.30pm. And I must say that in that time there was no reference to any of these and certainly no reference to me. If something happened there after, I am yet to be informed. When I am informed, I will react. There is no point in reacting to something of which there is no official communication of any kind,” he said.

He also said that what Jairam Ramesh said was absolutely correct.

“I am not a spokesperson of the party or the government either. The people think that I have some knowledge about these subjects and they come and ask my views. And I make it very clear that I am expressing my views. My party has declared complete solidarity with the government and armed forces at the beginning of the conflict. It is important to rally around the flag especially when internationally there is relatively a lack of our point being heard particularly in Europe, Middle East and the US. When stations from these countries approached me, I felt it is my duty to try and give a point of view that reflects accurately in my understanding what India believes stands for and would have done,” he said. Tharoor also said the parliamentary committee of which he is the chairman would be briefed on coming Monday.

“So, I have no access to any classified information. I am getting my personal opinion as somebody who has been witnessing and watching world affairs,” he said.