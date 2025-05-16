Thiruvananthapuram airport clocks nearly 50 lakh passengers, 10 per cent growth in a year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The International Airport in Thiruvananthapuram recorded a strong performance in the 2024-25 financial year, registering a 10% growth in passenger traffic.

A total of 48,90,452 passengers used the airport during the year, including 25.9 lakh domestic and 22.9 lakh international travellers. This marks a significant increase from the 44,11,235 passengers handled in the previous fiscal year.

The airport set a new record for its highest single-day passenger and aircraft traffic on December 22, 2024, when it served 16,578 passengers and managed 101 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs). This surpassed the earlier record of 15,193 passengers and 95 ATMs on January 29, 2024, underlining the airport’s growing capacity to manage peak demand efficiently.

Currently, the airport handles an average of 14,614 passengers and 86 ATMs per day, including charter services. The airport now connects to over nine domestic and 14 international destinations, with increased flight frequencies aligned to rising demand and improved infrastructure. During the fiscal, aircraft movements rose to 33,316-up from 31,342 in FY 2023-24.

Managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., Trivandrum airport continues to evolve into a major aviation hub in the region. The airport has not only seen impressive growth in traffic but also made notable advancements in infrastructure and technology. Among the key upgrades were the addition of more check-in counters and E-Gates at both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, streamlining passenger movement and reducing wait times.