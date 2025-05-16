Turkish firm handling ground operations in airports including Kochi ousted

KOCHI: A Turkish firm handling ground operations in various airports in the country, including Kochi, was denied the security clearance on Thursday by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The move follows the Turkish government openly supporting Pakistan post ‘Operation Sindoor’ by the Indian Armed Forces after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd provides the services at nine airports — Kochi, Kannur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa, and Ahmedabad. The development is expected to affect international flight operations from these airports, including Kochi and Kannur.

“The firm can no longer operate as the BCAS issued an order on Thursday revoking its security clearance. While it will have no bearings on the domestic operation, the international operations of at least 10 airlines from Kochi will be hit,” a senior CIAL official told TNIE.

Celebi is one of the three firms handling the ground operations in the Kochi airport. The two others are Bird Worldwide Flight Services (India) Pvt Ltd (BWFS) and Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AITSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India.