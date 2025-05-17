Bridging the gap: Road safety plan prioritises gender-inclusive infrastructure

KOCHI: The lack of public toilet facilities and well-lit areas have long been associated with the drawbacks of the road networks in the state. Now, a study report which forms the basis for the state government in preparing a ‘Road Safety Action Plan’ for the period 2025-30 has called for addressing such issues related to “gender differences” and consider the different ways both men and women experience road safety and its related aspects.
The ‘Road Safety Action Plan for Kerala State (2025-2030)’, prepared by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC), an institution under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), has pitched for ensuring a gender perspective in transport planning.
“Engaging women and diverse gender groups in decision-making processes will ensure that road safety measures are comprehensive and promote equity, ultimately contributing to safer roads... Gender differences in road safety affect women differently due to physical, behavioural, and social reasons. Transport policy frameworks must provide an enabling environment for safe, secure, accessible, reliable, and sustainable mobility to address these gender differences,” the report said.
Explaining the same, a senior NATPAC official involved in the preparation of the report said, “The transport planning should consider the different ways men and women experience road safety and its related aspects. This was suggested to make the transport system safer and more inclusive. The ultimate aim is to make travel safer, more equal and accessible for all road users, including women and men in all aspects.”
The collection of disaggregated data on road crashes by gender is crucial for identifying vulnerabilities and evaluating the effectiveness of interventions.
Infrastructure design should prioritise the safety and comfort of all users, incorporating community feedback to address specific needs. Improving safety in public spaces involves addressing concerns such as harassment, ensuring well-lit areas, and providing safe pedestrian crossings, the NATPAC report pointed out.
“...particular attention should be given to safety at bus stops and transport hubs. Education campaigns must address gender-specific behaviours and risks, emphasising respect for pedestrians and raising awareness among drivers about gender-related safety issues. Policy measures must ensure equitable enforcement and penalties, taking into account gender impacts,” it said.
The report suggested engaging women and diverse gender groups in decision-making processes while formulating the road safety action plan, stating that the same will ensure that road safety measures are comprehensive and promote equity, ultimately contributing to safer roads. The Road Safety Action Plan is being prepared in the wake of a “persistent increase” in road traffic crashes over the past decade, with a concerning rise in both fatalities and serious injuries.
The annual accident figures increased from 36,000 in 2014 to 48,000 in 2023. A total of 3,85,886 crashes have been recorded in Kerala during the past 10 years, resulting in 40,130 fatalities and 2,99,820 grievous injuries.
The main objective of the action plan is to enhance safety on roads and reduce road crash-related fatalities and injuries to at least 50 per cent by 2030.
Earlier, the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety had directed all states to take suitable measures to reduce road fatalities in a planned manner. The Kerala government has entrusted the NATPAC to prepare a Road Safety Action Plan for the state.