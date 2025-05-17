Bridging the gap: Road safety plan prioritises gender-inclusive infrastructure

KOCHI: The lack of public toilet facilities and well-lit areas have long been associated with the drawbacks of the road networks in the state. Now, a study report which forms the basis for the state government in preparing a ‘Road Safety Action Plan’ for the period 2025-30 has called for addressing such issues related to “gender differences” and consider the different ways both men and women experience road safety and its related aspects.

The ‘Road Safety Action Plan for Kerala State (2025-2030)’, prepared by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC), an institution under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), has pitched for ensuring a gender perspective in transport planning.

“Engaging women and diverse gender groups in decision-making processes will ensure that road safety measures are comprehensive and promote equity, ultimately contributing to safer roads... Gender differences in road safety affect women differently due to physical, behavioural, and social reasons. Transport policy frameworks must provide an enabling environment for safe, secure, accessible, reliable, and sustainable mobility to address these gender differences,” the report said.