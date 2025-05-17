Cholera suspected behind death of 48-year-old at Kuttanad in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: A 48-year-old resident of Thalavady in the Kuttanad, who was under treatment in a private hospital in Tiruvalla with the symptoms of cholera, died in the early hours on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Raghu P G, who was residing in Ward VI of Thalavady grama panchayat. Raghu had been admitted to a local hospital with symptoms of fever and diarrhoea. After his condition deteriorated, he was transferred to the private hospital in Tiruvalla, where he later died. Authorities noted that he had pre-existing health issues.

According to District Medical Officer Dr Jamuna Varghese, Raghu’s blood sample tested positive for cholera, but the confirmatory stool culture did not detect the cholera bacteria. “Since stool culture is the definitive diagnostic test, the case is not being classified as confirmed cholera, but remains under the category of suspected cholera,” she said.

Despite the absence of confirmation, health officials have implemented precautionary measures similar to those for a confirmed outbreak. Surveillance efforts, public awareness campaigns, water quality testing, and hygiene interventions have been intensified in Thalavady to prevent potential spread.

Health workers have collected samples from wells and nearby water sources for laboratory analysis. Local authorities are actively involved in sanitation and monitoring activities. Cholera, a bacterial infection, typically spreads through ingestion of water or food contaminated with the faeces of an infected person.