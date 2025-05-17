Community-driven disaster management plans to aid two vulnerable tribal hamlets in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting a benchmark for the nation, the state has successfully piloted community-owned disaster management plans in two of the most vulnerable, remotely located tribal hamlets nestled within the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has successfully piloted the project that aims to enhance safety and build disaster-resilient tribal communities at the highly vulnerable and remote Swamiyaralakudy in Idukki district and Kurumbanmoozhi in Pathanamthitta district.

As per the study conducted for drawing up the disaster management plan, it was found that both settlements are prone to frequent landslides, heavy rainfall, flash floods and wildlife attacks and are constantly under threat of seasonal isolation during disasters.

Limited road connectivity, and fragile housing are the other major challenges faced by these hamlets. The disaster management plans have been drawn up integrating the traditional knowledge of the indigenous populations with geospatial science.

KSDMA member Joy Elamon told TNIE that Kerala is the first state in the country to come up with community-driven disaster management plans for tribal settlements. There are around 6,000 tribal hamlets in the state.

According to the 2011 Census, there are around 4,84,839 Scheduled Tribe members in Kerala comprising over 30 groups, including the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs). “This will be rolled out in all 6,000 tribal hamlets in the state this year.