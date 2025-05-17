Community-driven disaster management plans to aid two vulnerable tribal hamlets in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting a benchmark for the nation, the state has successfully piloted community-owned disaster management plans in two of the most vulnerable, remotely located tribal hamlets nestled within the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has successfully piloted the project that aims to enhance safety and build disaster-resilient tribal communities at the highly vulnerable and remote Swamiyaralakudy in Idukki district and Kurumbanmoozhi in Pathanamthitta district.
As per the study conducted for drawing up the disaster management plan, it was found that both settlements are prone to frequent landslides, heavy rainfall, flash floods and wildlife attacks and are constantly under threat of seasonal isolation during disasters.
Limited road connectivity, and fragile housing are the other major challenges faced by these hamlets. The disaster management plans have been drawn up integrating the traditional knowledge of the indigenous populations with geospatial science.
KSDMA member Joy Elamon told TNIE that Kerala is the first state in the country to come up with community-driven disaster management plans for tribal settlements. There are around 6,000 tribal hamlets in the state.
According to the 2011 Census, there are around 4,84,839 Scheduled Tribe members in Kerala comprising over 30 groups, including the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs). “This will be rolled out in all 6,000 tribal hamlets in the state this year.
We are planning to rope in academic institutions specialising in social work, geology and disaster management courses,” said Joy Elamon. He said that the project is part of the state government’s policy that nobody should be left out during a disaster.
Advanced geospatial tools were used to create detailed multi-hazard zone maps, resource inventories, evacuation route maps and to analyse critical infrastructure.
“Despite these vulnerabilities, the tribal communities in these regions possess deep traditional ecological wisdom and long-practised adaptive responses to extreme events,” said Anagha E, rural development specialist, KSDMA.
As part of the plan, KSDMA is planning to constitute Hamlet Resource Groups (HRGs) for the execution of disaster management plans. “We have analysed the hazards and this document will help local self-government institutions while drawing up projects using Plan funds. They can also claim money from State Disaster Mitigation Funds,” said Midhila Mallika, state project officer, KSDMA.
She said that district-level meetings will be held at the collectorate level in every district to prepare the disaster management plans for tribal hamlets. “There are stakeholders including the forest department and tribal department. The initiative will be rolled out in a participatory manner,” said Midhila.