Congress plans major revamp in Kerala; PAC to be spared

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state Congress is going for a major organisational revamp, there won’t be any reorganisation of its political affairs committee (PAC).

Now the ball is in the state Congress’ court as the central leadership has asked it to select new KPCC office-bearers and reorganise the district Congress committees.

Congress state president Sunny Joseph, UDF convener Adoor Prakash, working presidents A P Anil Kumar, P C Vishnunadh, Shafi Parambil, CWC member Ramesh Chennithala and leader of Opposition V D Satheesan held meetings with the AICC leadership in this regard. The state leadership has been asked to prepare the draft list of new KPCC office-bearers and DCC presidents who are to be relieved from the post.

Meanwhile, there is a consensus among senior leaders that there is no need to reorganise the PAC now. “The PAC was formed recently,” Sunny Joseph told TNIE. “Hence, there is no question about its reorganisation,” he said. However, the real test for the new KPCC leadership would be selecting new office-bearers and DCC presidents.

All senior leaders and groups affiliated to them are closely watching the moves of the new state president. After K Sudhakaran assumed charge as KPCC president last time, there were allegations from some sections within the party that the appointments of office-bearers were carried out unilaterally by him and the leader of opposition.

“Sunny is rather a low-profile leader compared to Sudhakaran,” a KPCC executive member told TNIE. “He is closely connected only to leaders in Kannur. Hence he will have to find his own men and install them in crucial posts. However, it is also to be seen how he will withstand the pressure tactics of the Satheesan-Venugopal group,” he added.