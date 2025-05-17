CPM leader Pradeep Kumar appointed as new private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending all speculations, senior CPM leader A Pradeep Kumar has been appointed as the new Private Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Former Kozhikode north MLA, Pradeep is currently a CPM state committee member. The position fell vacant, after incumbent KK Ragesh was elected as CPM Kannur district secretary on April 15.
There were major speculations on who would replace Ragesh. By the end of April, the chief minister had directed his special private secretary, A Rajasekharan Nair to temporarily perform the duties of the private secretary.
Speaking to the media on Saturday, A Pradeep Kumar said he would discharge the responsibility entrusted by the party to the best of his ability.
Pradeep said the chief minister had already informed him of the decision and that he would take charge on May 21.
"It is an important responsibility, and I believe I shall be able to perform efficiently. The people have already decided to give a third term for the Left government," he added.