CPM leader Pradeep Kumar appointed as new private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending all speculations, senior CPM leader A Pradeep Kumar has been appointed as the new Private Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Former Kozhikode north MLA, Pradeep is currently a CPM state committee member. The position fell vacant, after incumbent KK Ragesh was elected as CPM Kannur district secretary on April 15.

There were major speculations on who would replace Ragesh. By the end of April, the chief minister had directed his special private secretary, A Rajasekharan Nair to temporarily perform the duties of the private secretary.