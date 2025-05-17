‘Ente Bhoomi’ promises to make land transactions swift & error-free

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For long, bureaucratic bottlenecks and compliance-related hassles have been dragging procedures related to land deals in Kerala. This is set to change, if a state government initiative is any indication.

Billed as a one-stop solution for land transactions the government’s ‘Ente Bhoomi’ integrated land management system is expected to ensure speedy disposal of files and accuracy of documents.

The success of its trial run at Ujar Ulvar, a village in Kasaragod, has prompted the government to include at least one village from each district in the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ single-window portal, within a month.

Details of only digitally surveyed villages – 300 as of now – are available in the portal. The rest of the villages are being covered under the statewide digital survey in phases.

At present, land transactions at Ujar Ulvar are now performed through the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ portal. The process starts with the buyer or seller applying for thandaper certificate and survey sketch of the proposed land via the portal.

These are uploaded to the portal by the village office and survey office, respectively. The land owner then fills in the template of the transaction deed available on the portal.

The land details appear automatically and the seller can list any specific conditions regarding the transaction. It is then submitted to the registration department online.