G Sudhakaran booked over 1989 postal ballot-tampering remarks

ALAPPUZHA: Alappuzha South police on Friday registered a case against CPM leader and former minister G Sudhakaran for his remarks about the postal ballot tampering.

The case has been filed under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using forged documents as genuine), as well as Sections 128 (secrecy of voting), 135 (unlawful removal of ballot papers), 135A (booth capturing), and 136 (general electoral offences) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and 1988.

The police initiated the case based on instructions from the Election Commission and legal advice from the Deputy Director General of Prosecution. The action followed a statement made by Sudhakaran on Wednesday, while addressing a meeting of retired NGO Union leaders. Ambalappuzha tahsildar, S Anvar, recorded his statement on Thursday.