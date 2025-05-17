Kerala: Muthuvan family battles ‘wild’ odds to stay connected to its land

IDUKKI: Like all members of the Muthuvan tribe, Amrita Raj and his family also share a deep connection with their land.

Despite umpteen challenges, including frequent raids on their crops by wild elephants and birds, and water scarcity, the family of four – Raj, his wife Santhi and two daughters Sangeetha and Sneha – religiously carry out farming on their five acres of land close to the forest at Kundala near Munnar in Idukki.

For them, the land is their mother and source of livelihood.

“Ever since I settled at Kundala (Kundala Muthuvan Kudi) in 2001, farming has been our source of livelihood. While the Kundala reservoir is nearby, we use its water only for drinking purposes. Water that flows down from the nearby shola forest is used for irrigation,” he said.

During summer, Raj manages to store the water from the stream in an artificial pond that he created in the middle of his farmland. Raj largely cultivates butter beans, which is in high demand, besides other varieties, including bush and red beans.

In the past, in addition to the selection of crops that were suitable to their soil and weather, collaborative farming and direct marketing helped tribal farmers in Kundala earn good income.

Back then, the families worked together in the fields to cut down on labour expenses. Moreover, sale of their produce used to be carried out via ‘Krishithanal’, a collective of tribal farmers, which sold the beans directly in markets.