Postpartum haemorrhage top maternal death factor in Kerala

KOLLAM: Despite Kerala’s achievements in healthcare, postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) remains the leading direct cause of maternal deaths in the state, according to the Confidential Review of Maternal Deaths conducted by the Kerala Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Though PPH, or excessive bleeding after childbirth, continues to be the chief concern, experts warn that hypertensive pregnancy disorders and sepsis are also emerging as significant contributors of maternal deaths.

Of the 609 maternal deaths recorded between 2020 and 2024, 70 were attributed to obstetric haemorrhage, including five cases where women died en route to hospital care. From 2021 to 2024 alone, among 522 recorded maternal deaths, 38 were caused by hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, such as preeclampsia--making it the second leading cause of maternal mortality after haemorrhage.

The review further flagged that 22 of those 38 hypertensive cases progressed to eclampsia, a severe condition involving seizures in pregnant women with high blood pressure. Additionally, 13 cases were associated with HELLP syndrome, a life-threatening complication considered a variant of hypertensive pregnancy disorder.