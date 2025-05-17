Resentment grows within Congress in Kerala over leadership reorganisation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The resonance in the state Congress after the reorganisation has now turned into a growing resentment against the party high command. Though the national and state leaderships claimed that the new appointments were made after due consideration, a section of leaders allege that the high command failed to address the sentiments of ordinary leaders and workers.
A majority of senior leaders also share these sentiments. The high command had given KPCC president and two working president posts to three MLAs, while one working president and UDF convenor posts went to two MPs.
“There are thousands of ordinary leaders who have been working tirelessly for the party for years,” a veteran Congress leader told TNIE.
“Rahul Gandhi has declared a one-man one-post policy. However, some top leaders in the state Congress and high command gifted these prime posts to MLAs and MPs, though they have additional charges to carry out as people’s representatives.
If this is going to be followed, what will be the future of ordinary leaders and workers in Congress?” he asked. Questions are being asked how organisational works will be carried out by these MLAs and MPs in addition to their daily work as legislators.
The allegations are now pointing towards AICC general secretary in charge of organisation, K C Venugopal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunsi. “The reorganisation was untimely,” said a political affairs committee member.
“A majority of senior leaders, including former KPCC presidents, had told Rahul Gandhi that they were not in favour of the reorganisation,” he said. There are sentiments among the leaders that the reorganisation was imposed upon the state party for allegedly preparing a safe passage to certain leaders to enter into state politics.
It is alleged that the narrative that a Christian representation must be addressed was aimed at eliminating some senior leaders from the race for the CM post if the UDF wins the 2026 assembly election.
“Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu had surveyed in the state to assess the popularity of the leaders and whom to be considered to lead the party,” a former top bureaucrat said on condition of anonymity. “I was also approached to name a set of leaders who could deliver results.
However, the way the reorganisation was carried out surprised me,” he said. It is alleged that even after the Catholic Church denied that it had canvassed for a Christian representation, certain senior leaders put pressure on Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
“This narration helped eliminate the chances of senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and Shashi Tharoor. Deepa Dasmunsi’s report was allegedly used to bring in Christian leaders to the top,” he added.