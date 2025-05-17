Resentment grows within Congress in Kerala over leadership reorganisation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The resonance in the state Congress after the reorganisation has now turned into a growing resentment against the party high command. Though the national and state leaderships claimed that the new appointments were made after due consideration, a section of leaders allege that the high command failed to address the sentiments of ordinary leaders and workers.

A majority of senior leaders also share these sentiments. The high command had given KPCC president and two working president posts to three MLAs, while one working president and UDF convenor posts went to two MPs.

“There are thousands of ordinary leaders who have been working tirelessly for the party for years,” a veteran Congress leader told TNIE.

“Rahul Gandhi has declared a one-man one-post policy. However, some top leaders in the state Congress and high command gifted these prime posts to MLAs and MPs, though they have additional charges to carry out as people’s representatives.

If this is going to be followed, what will be the future of ordinary leaders and workers in Congress?” he asked. Questions are being asked how organisational works will be carried out by these MLAs and MPs in addition to their daily work as legislators.

The allegations are now pointing towards AICC general secretary in charge of organisation, K C Venugopal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunsi. “The reorganisation was untimely,” said a political affairs committee member.