Tension escalates at Muthalapozhi as fishermen’s protest turns violent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension escalated at Muthalapozhi as local fishermen locked horns with the police and the Harbour Engineering Department over the inaction of the state government in removing the accumulated sand from the Muthalapozhi Harbour mouth in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The conflict erupted on Friday morning after the dredger brought from Azheekal encountered issues and halted dredging activities at Muthalapozhi Harbour mouth.

The fishermen had been on a warpath following the closure of the harbour mouth owing to accumulation of sand, and inadequate dredging activities. The local fishermen staged a blockade on the coastal highway disrupting vehicular movement for hours.

A group of fishermen protested in front of the harbour engineering department office and cooked gruel in a makeshift hearth. The protest turned violent when one of the protesters broke the glass window of the harbour department office. Later the police took one of the protesters into custody.

Binu Peter, a local fisherman who took part in the protest, said that it has been 22 days since the dredger was brought from Azheekal and after repeated protests, the harbour engineering department assured to remove the accumulated sand and make the harbour mouth navigable before May 15 to ensure smooth fishing during the monsoon.