Ajith Kumar stays with Armed Police as state tweaks transfers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has rolled back parts of an earlier transfer order, keeping several senior police officers in their current roles and announcing a few fresh postings. It’s learnt that the decision comes after opposition from certain corners.

ADGP M R Ajith Kumar will continue to head the Armed Police Battalions as the government rolled back earlier decision to shift him to the Excise Department. Mahipal Yadav will continue to be Excise Commissioner. Balram Kumar Upadhyaya will remain as Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, as the proposed move to the Kerala Police Academy has been abandoned.

K Sethu Raman stays on as Inspector General of Police and Director of the police academy.

Among the new postings, P Prakash takes over the State Crime Records Bureau as Inspector General of Police, while A Akbar moves to lead the Coastal Police.

The government has also assigned extra responsibilities. S Sreejith will oversee Cyber Operations, H Venkatesh will handle the Crime Branch, and G Sparjan Kumar will supervise all three regional crime divisions in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode.