INTERVIEW| ‘Tharoor may have his own opinion, but it should be in line with party’

As the new UDF convener, what are your priorities ahead of two decisive elections?
The primary responsibility is to strengthen UDF by working closely with various social groups. In the 2025 local body elections as well as the 2026 assembly polls, I have to bring UDF into power. Priority is to resolve existing issues and move ahead. We will break the media propaganda of a third Pinarayi Vijayan government.
Prospects of a third LDF government gather momentum due to UDF’s internal weakness...
The KPCC reorganisation was carried out to strengthen the Congress. When we complete our task, you will find out that there is no truth in such propaganda. As an immediate plan, I’ll try to bring everyone together.
It’s said Anto Antony’s affinity with the Pentecostal Church cost him the KPCC president post. Is it so?
I don’t know.
What was the compulsion for the Congress to appoint a Christian as KPCC president?
The decision was not mine (smiles).
We are asking your opinion as a Congress leader…
The Congress party has a larger perspective on how to move forward. On the basis of that perspective, people are chosen to lead the party. It isn’t mandatory that a leader from the Christian community must be the KPCC president. Until now, KPCC presidents were from the Ezhava community.
Was the leadership change a necessity in KPCC?
AICC found out that organisational work wasn’t going too well in the state. Based on AICC’s report, a proposal was made that some changes be brought in the state party organisation. We weren’t the ones who demanded a change.
While leader of opposition (V D Satheesan) hasn’t been changed, the KPCC president ( K Sudhakaran) who led the Congress to victory in bypolls was shown the door. Is it fair?
I’m not the person to answer that. All of us accept decisions taken by the AICC. I wasn’t aware of the decision earlier.
Sudhakaran had said that certain crooked leaders are behind the change. Hope you are not among them…
(Smiles) He won’t say that about me. I don’t have any guesses on who they are.
You were among the probables for the KPCC president post. But a former president is said to have written to the high command that you are a bar owner, which scuttled your chances…
You should ask the leader who you believe has written the letter. If some leader said that, it was immature. I started party work in 1970 as a KSU worker and came up through different positions. I wasn’t an armchair politician but a partyman who worked hard.
Has the fact that you are a bar owner ever posed a hurdle in your political career?
My family had the bar even before I joined the KSU. But I have never slept on the street drunk. There are many people who have such a history. I don’t wish to go into the details.
There’s a general perception that running a bar isn’t a respectable profession…
I have a question for them... a lot of bar licences have been given over the past few years. Those who argued vociferously and led strikes are now silent. Why is that?
Don’t most of our political parties maintain a hypocritical stand when it comes to drinking?
You are right. These hypocritical leaders drink at night. I contested five times from Konni. I had a bar then as well. But it wasn’t a problem for the people. Twice each I became a minister and an MP. The party assigned me these positions.
You have served the party for a long period. Do you believe you are eligible enough to be appointed as KPCC president?
That should be decided by the party. As a worker, I have always obeyed my party. I have never demanded a position.
Do you share the anti-liquor or abstinence policy of the Congress?
That’s a decision taken by the Congress. But I can’t accept some particular leader’s double standards on this matter.
Have you ever felt a witch hunt against you?
That has been there since the start of my political career. Starting with my first position with KSU, some people in the party have spoken against giving me positions. I have managed to overcome all these.
Do you think the Ezhava community hasn’t been given its due in the Congress?
In 2016, I was the only MLA from the community. The Congress has only one Ezhava representative, K Babu, in the current house. The party should give a deserving consideration to that community.
That being the case, why should the Ezhava community trust the Congress or vote for it?
If the party trusts them, they will reciprocate. They should also be given opportunities in elections. They will be given sufficient representation.
SNDP Yogam general secretary (Vellappally Natesan) commented that there was nothing to cheer in the UDF convener post as it is a powerless post...
I too haven’t said that I’ve become a big person. He expressed his view. I can only state the party’s view.
The general secretary is a strong representative of the community…
I too am a representative of that community. My father was the vice-president of SNDP Yogam. My relationship with SNDP Yogam started long ago. I won’t say that I don’t have any relation with SNDP Yogam just because I’m a Congress worker.
How’s your relationship with Vellappally?
We have a good relationship. I meet him frequently. I met him after becoming the UDF convener too.
You were posted as UDF convener as an Ezhava representative after Sudhakaran’s removal as KPCC chief. Do you think you can attract the Ezhava community?
I’ll do my best and fulfil my responsibilities for my party. That way, it will be beneficial for UDF.
Don’t you think there’s a problem in appointing people to the KPCC leadership on the basis of their religious affiliations?
This question has come up after a Christian leader was appointed KPCC president. Before that, on multiple occasions, Ezhava leaders have become the KPCC chief. Back then, no such question was raised. I don’t know whether the Church intervened in the appointment of KPCC chief. But now, there’s an allegation of intervention. I don’t agree with that.
The Ezhava community generally considers Pinarayi Vijayan as the pride of the community. Why should they rethink when Pinarayi is still the CM candidate?
I don’t find that observation about Pinarayi Vijayan true. You will soon see that it’s just the opposite. There are numerous Ezhava leaders in various political fronts. Nobody should take the wholesale dealership of a community. No community in Kerala will vote as per the dictum of their community leaders.
If we look at UDF, there are four Congress leaders from the Nair community vying to become CM. On the other side is a powerful leader like Pinarayi. Why should the Ezhava community shift its loyalty?
Everyone has ambition and not all wishes come true. Ultimately, the people decide who should become the CM.
Were you picked as the UDF convener as you are an Ezhava representative in the Congress?
I don’t think I was made the convener because I’m an Ezhava.
You say the community background didn’t play a role?
While making a decision, the party listens to all. The Congress is a democratic party and has its own decision, which is above caste or creed.
But the Leader of Opposition has said all communities were given due representation in the reorganisation…
There’s nothing wrong in what he said. In my case, I was given a responsibility because of my experience.
It’s generally understood that there is no UDF without the Muslim League. While IUML keeps growing, why has the Congress’ growth stunted?
If the Congress organisational growth happens, then this situation will change. The League is protecting their seats. The Congress too should focus on its organisational activities.
Do you agree that there’s no UDF without the League?
The League is a major constituent of UDF. After the Congress, they are the main partners.
The League has been saying they deserve 30 seats. Will you agree?
They can ask for that. The Congress will raise its demand. But all demands cannot be met. Everyone knows that.
There are reports the League has categorically told the Congress it would leave UDF if the front loses another election…
Such a question is irrelevant. We are coming to power this time.
But this was said in 2021 as well…
The second Pinarayi Vijayan government came to power because of BJP help. While comparing vote shares of 2016 and 2021 elections, we can assume that BJP votes went to CPM. This was due to an understanding between Pinarayi and the BJP leadership.
Can’t that happen in 2026 as well?
We are now capable of defending the CPM and the BJP.
Are any efforts under way to bring back those who left UDF, including the Kerala Congress?
Certainly. Discussions will be held with those who have distanced themselves from UDF. We’re committed to rebuilding the alliance and regaining people’s trust. We definitely hope the Kerala Congress rejoins UDF.
Many former UDF leaders have joined BJP. What’s your take?
BJP is using government agencies, like the ED, to pressurise and blackmail leaders into switching sides. It’s all about survival. Unfortunately, this strategy has worked across the nation.
Satheesan had claimed the Munambam issue could be resolved in 10 minutes. Nothing happened...
CPM failed to act. They could have resolved the issue with a single government order. But they didn’t take any initiative. The Muslim League has been clear: those residing on waqf land in Munambam will not be evicted under any circumstance.
The Congress has close ties with the Muslim League and other Muslim outfits. Why can’t you take Muslim outfits into confidence and get the case withdrawn?
The Muslim League had intervened in the issue. The case by the outfit is before the court.
When the leader of opposition says it can be solved in 10 minutes, aren’t the people wise enough to see through this?
If he has said so, there will be a valid reason behind it (smiles).
Rival parties accuse the Congress of having close ties with extremist Muslim organisations. This has raised concerns among the Hindu and Christian communities. Shouldn’t there be a rethink on this?
Such questions arise only when it concerns the Congress and not in the case of other parties. CPM wanted to woo Muslims and made certain arrangements. When they realised it wouldn’t succeed, they branded all those who they once supported as troublemakers.
The previous Congress president was aggressive. With a new president, will the party fiercely resist attacks against it?
You can ask the new president directly.
Sudhakaran has been expressing distress publicly. How will this affect the Congress?
You should ask him. I know AICC has spoken to Sudhakaran on multiple occasions. I don’t know what transpired between them. Since our party values inner-party democracy, such situations may arise. Initially, there may be some grievances aired publicly. This is part of a democratic space. Issues will be resolved and things will evolve gradually. This will not damage the party’s image. I believe Sudhakaran’s concerns will be resolved in three to four days.
It’s being pointed out that Sudhakaran should have been given more responsibility...
He has been made a member of the Congress Working Committee. He has been elevated to a higher position in the party.
But Sudhakaran has said it is not a coveted post…
As soon as he realises that, I believe these issues will resolve naturally.
Shashi Tharoor is a prominent figure, both in Kerala and at the national level. Why then does the state leadership seem to ignore him?
Shashi Tharoor is indeed a prominent figure. He is known nationally. He’s a member of the working committee, and he even contested against the president. He has his own opinion, but it should be in line with Congress’ stance. Just because I am an MP, it doesn’t mean I can oppose the party position and adopt a different line.
It seems the masses recognise Tharoor’s potential more than the Congress leadership does...
Everyone has potential. The potential of Shashi Tharoor may not be seen in Adoor Prakash or Sudhakaran. But those who have worked at the grassroots-level understand the sentiments of ordinary Congress workers in Kerala. That has always been the guiding force of the party here.
Is Tharoor chief minister-worthy?
I won’t comment on that.
If the Congress comes to power, who will be the chief minister?
That’s not something to be decided now. Once we win the majority, we’ll make the decision.
Who is the UDF leader in Kerala? For LDF, it’s Pinarayi Vijayan...
That depends on the electoral outcome. The decision can’t be made now.
Earlier, the Congress had strong, identifiable leaders... K Karunakaran, A K Antony, Oommen Chandy. Now, there are multiple faces...
After the polls, the elected representatives have the responsibility of choosing the chief minister. I can’t wake up one morning and say I’ll be the CM. That’s not how it works.
Last time, most MLAs supported Ramesh Chennithala as the leader of opposition, but the high command had other plans...
In the Congress, the high command’s decision is final and all of us support the same. No doubt about that.
So, the leader of opposition may not necessarily be the CM candidate?
Let’s wait a bit longer to discuss chief ministership (smiles).
BJP has grown by around 20% in Kerala. How do you view their rise?
We don’t ignore their growth. It’s real. But I don’t believe fascist forces can upend Kerala’s democratic structure. Their ideology is exclusionary. They want only one community – Hindus. The Congress cannot accept that. BJP appointing ministers from other minority communities is mere electoral tactics, nothing more.
BJP seems to be occupying UDF’s space. How would you assess their chances in the upcoming assembly polls?
They encroach into LDF’s space too. I can’t predict their performance. They won a Parliament seat, but that wasn’t because Congress lost votes. That was due to foul play by communists, due to a hidden understanding between CPM and BJP. Unlike in the past, money power is now a major factor in elections. Both CPM and BJP have funds while the Congress does not.
Is the UDF stand on the Kanjikode brewery issue correct?
That was a joint decision taken by UDF. I won’t comment on that.
We would like your opinion as one who’s closely associated with this field...
In the past too, several people have tried to highlight that I’m associated with this field. In 1997, during my election campaign, a journalist asked me: ‘Aren’t you a liquor businessman?’ I said ‘I have the guts to say yes’. I take pride in the fact that I’m running a business. I haven’t asked anyone for money for political work. I have no qualms in saying that I run a bar hotel. Having said that, I no longer run the business. My children handle these.
What’s your view on dry day?
(Smiles) I know the liquor business. It has been pointed out that certain decisions taken in connection with liquor business during UDF tenure were wrong. I too had expressed my opinion. Who created all these issues? The then (KPCC) president. I’m not going to name anyone.
It’s being pointed out that the position taken by V M Sudheeran led to the government’s fall and K M Mani leaving UDF. Were there no discussions to change his stand?
He’s a senior leader. There’s no need for anyone to teach him. He’s someone who studies and comes up with opinions on different matters. Being a senior leader, he should think about the kind of changes needed in the industrial sector. People like him shouldn’t try to impose their stance on others.
How could the party surrender before one leader (Sudheeran)?
I wouldn’t say the party surrendered. But it’s true the then UDF government was set for a second consecutive term. And this was one of the reasons why that didn’t happen.
Do you think becoming UDF convener is the biggest recognition you can get from the party?
I can’t say whether it’s the biggest recognition or not... it’s definitely a recognition.
TNIE team: Cithara Paul, Anil S, K S Sreejith, M S Vidyanandan
Vincent Pulickal (photos)
Pranav V P (video)