Kerala beer sales losing fizz, decline 8.6 per cent in two years

KOCHI: Kerala, it seems, is no longer looking to beat the heat with a chilled bottle of beer! Over the 2023-25 period, consumption of the beverage in the state declined by a sharp 8.6%, or nearly 10 lakh cases.

This downturn underscores Kerala’s enduring preference for hard liquor, a characteristic of its traditionally brown spirits market that holds firm even during record-breaking heat, as data from the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) confirms.

Bevco managing director Harshita Attaluri told TNIE that beer consumption has been on the decline over the past two years, and she attributed the slump to public preference.

As per the Beverages corporation’s data, beer sales slumped from 112 lakh cases -- both wholesale (to bars) and retail (Bevco outlets) — in 2022-23 fiscal to 102.39 lakh cases in 2024-25.

Meanwhile, consumption of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) through the wholesale and retail routes surged by 9.74 lakh cases in the two-year period to 229.12 lakh cases.

In contrast, beer sales increased year-on-year by 9% nationally during 2024-25, according to Brewers Association of India (BAI), the apex body of the Indian beer industry, representing India’s leading beer manufacturers.