Kottayam man puts out obit after defrauding private lenders, lands in police net

“Sajeev had previously taken out loans on multiple occasions and was a recognised client. However, on August 1, 2023, he secured a gold loan but failed to return to reclaim the collateral. Despite repeated attempts to reach him, we were unable to make contact. Upon further investigation, we found that he was known as ‘Subi’. And his relatives produced clippings of his obit,” said Alvin Jose, owner of Chaithanya Finance.

Interestingly, Alvin found that no one had attended Sajeev’s funeral. And this prompted Alivin to file a complaint with police. Police registered a case and started investigations. The mobile phones of Sajeev’s relatives were placed under surveillance and this helped officers to locate him to Kodaikanal recently.

“Later, I learned that he had defrauded several other private financial institutions in Kumaranalloor and Sankranthi. Police said Sajeev has already confessed to embezzling a total of Rs 10 lakh,” Alvin added.

Sajeev was produced before court and remanded. Police have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the full nature of his activities.