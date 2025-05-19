AI-powered booking portal to give Kerala homestays global exposure

KOCHI: Having tasted success with its e-book, which lists properties across the state available for tourists both domestic and international, the Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (K-HATS) is now planning the launch of a booking platform. The group is planning to launch the portal, www.stayhats.com, by the end of this month. According to the society, the portal is powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

K-HATS, which had been seeking the government’s help for getting global exposure to its tourism promotion activities in Kerala, launched the e-book, a directory of sorts containing details about the best accommodation facilities available for tourists in Kerala, in 2023. Published on Google, the e-book has been downloaded by more than 1.5 lakh people, including those from 16 nations, said K-HATS director M P Sivadathan.

About the portal, he said 200 members of the 1,500 registered with K-HATS have been included in it.“We are preparing the portal in a bid to reach the entire world. There is a long-term vision behind its creation. We want to include everyone in every destination and move forward in a way that customers won’t have to face any hassle while making reservations,” he said. Another aim behind the portal is to promote many unknown destinations within Kerala.