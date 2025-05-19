Kerala court grants bail to senior lawyer in assault case against junior colleague

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Monday granted bail to senior advocate Beyline Das, 48, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting his junior lawyer, Shamily Justin, following a workplace altercation.

The court had heard the bail application on Saturday and pronounced the verdict two days later. During the hearing, Das's defence argued that the incident was not premeditated and occurred during a sudden clash between the two, resulting in minor injuries.

Das was taken into custody on Thursday from Station Kadavu while shifting from a friend’s house in Pallithura to another location. Police said he had gone absconding after a case was registered against him on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by Shamily, 26, who has worked under him for the past three years.

According to police sources, Das allegedly slapped Shamily following a disagreement at his office. The victim sustained injuries to her face and claimed that this was not the first time she had faced physical abuse at the workplace.

Shamily told reporters that she was assaulted around 12.30 pm on Thursday when she returned from court. She said Das had earlier asked her not to return to work, but later called her back. A confrontation ensued when she sought clarity on his decision, which allegedly led to the assault.

Shamily further alleged that Das had physically attacked her in the past, including during her pregnancy, and often displayed violent behaviour toward junior colleagues. She also claimed that when her family attempted to get police to arrest Das from his office, some members of the Bar Association objected, citing procedural issues.

Law Minister P. Rajeeve visited the injured lawyer and assured government support. The case has attracted widespread attention from the legal fraternity and the public alike, with calls for stricter measures to protect junior lawyers in the workplace.

Police have registered a case under non-bailable sections, and further investigation is underway.