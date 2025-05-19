Malayali nurse gets ‘royal’ treatment for supporting international staff in UK

KOCHI: Despite her experience and expertise, Prabin Baby struggled to integrate into the system when she moved to the United Kingdom in 2020. This encouraged her to work and support other Malayali nurses who followed in her path. Five years on, her efforts were acknowledged when the 45-year-old was invited to King Charles’ garden party at the Buckingham Palace.

After completing her education in Kerala and Bengaluru, Prabin, a native of Tiruvalla, worked in Malaysia and India as a nurse and a nursing trainer. It was during the peak of the pandemic that she migrated to the UK as a registered nurse and joined Lister Hospital in Stevenage, Hertfordshire. She was later promoted to educational and corporate roles.

“With the help of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, I worked for the welfare of Malayali nurses, helping them integrate both professionally and culturally into the National Health Service (NHS). A fellowship with the Florence Nightingale Foundation Academy helped me to network among communities and expand my activities in leadership development and supporting internationally educated staff,” said Prabin. NHS also funded her professional nurse advocate course.

People who arrive in the country face barriers to integrating with the system, and they need guidance, Prabin points out. “Though our nurses have experience, expertise and an OET certificate, we struggle to adjust to the system. When I arrived in UK, I was uncomfortable. I believe someone should provide them support. We need to collaborate with leadership to help shape an inclusive and supportive working environment,” she said. Prabin now works as a patient-experience nurse, working to improve the quality of nursing care in the UK.