Woman cop among two suspended for trying to ‘settle’ rape case in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has suspended an assistant commandant and a woman civil police officer for allegedly trying to settle a rape case by demanding Rs 25 lakh from the accused, who is also a police officer. The case was made more shocking by the fact that the assistant commandant was also the local guardian of the victim, who is also a police officer.

Starmon R Pillai, who is now with the armed police, and Anu Antony, who works in the cyber wing, were suspended on the basis of a report filed by the state police chief.

According to the suspension order issued by the government, the woman cop, who was deployed in the cyber wing, was allegedly raped by sub-inspector Wilfer Francis, who also worked in the same wing, on November 16, 2024.

The victim conveyed her ordeal to Anu, who was then working as an office writer, two days later. Anu relayed this matter to Starmon the next day through another friend, Karthika, who is also a cop.