Hmm... can do better: Four years in, Pinarayi 2.0 cabinet gets a lukewarm report card

With the LDF government completing four years in office today, it is time for appraisal of Pinarayi 2.0 cabinet.
To ensure a fair and in-depth evaluation, TNIE engaged an independent panel of experts to review all 21 ministers.
Each minister was rated on a scale of 0 to 10 across five key parameters: proficiency, responsiveness, accessibility, professionalism, and image and credibility. Here are the results.
Pinarayi Vijayan
Chief Minister, Home & Vigilance
The commissioning of the Vizhinjam Port well before the deadline has reinforced his image as an able administrator who delivers. But the SFIO probe against his daughter in the CMRL case and LDF's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls were a personal setback. His handling of the home ministry, this year too, came under criticism.
The chief minister, apparently, expects a smooth sail in the final lap as more developmental initiatives are nearing completion.
Proficiency: 7
Responsiveness: 6.67
Accessibility: 4.17
Professionalism: 5.83
Image & credibility: 5.5
2024 Score: 4.34
2025 score: 5.83 / 10
R Bindu
Higher Education, Social Justice
The Private Universities Bill, a major shift in LDF policy, is aimed at providing more educational opportunities for students to plug large-scale migration. With a new governor at the helm as chancellor, the minister hopes to have a smooth sail in the last year of her tenure. On the social justice front, Bindu, however, is yet to make a mark.
Proficiency: 4.17
Responsiveness: 4.42
Accessibility: 4.67
Professionalism: 4.08
Image & credibility: 4.53
2024 Score: 4.66
2025 score: 4.37 / 10
M B Rajesh
Local Self-government, Excise
Implementation of K-SMART has significantly enhanced the service efficiency of local self-government institutions. He has succeeded in laying the groundwork for making Kerala garbage-free, but more sustained efforts are needed to meet the deadline of March 2026 for going garbage-free. As excise minister, he is not bold enough, which is reflected in the new liquor policy, which lacks punch.
Proficiency: 5.58
Responsiveness: 5.67
Accessibility: 5.83
Professionalism: 5.33
Image & credibility: 5.67
2024 Score: 5.6
2025 score: 5.62 / 10
P Rajeeve
Industries, Law and Coir
His efforts to improve the business climate and to project an investment-friendly image have largely paid off. But the state is yet to attract significant investments. Initiatives like the Draft Logistics Policy and the Campus Industrial Park Programme are promising. He could also turn some PSUs profitable. But traditional sectors like cashew and coir are still under stress.
Proficiency: 6.75
Responsiveness: 6.67
Accessibility: 6.67
Professionalism: 6.17
Image & credibility: 6.33
2024 Score: 5.6
2025 score: 6.52 / 10
Saji Cherian
Culture, Fisheries
Saji Cherian has a mixed record. He’s accessible and supports fishermen’s welfare whole heartedly. He also ensured smooth conduct of film festivals. He is hands-on when it comes to the fisheries sector, but lacks the expertise when it comes to handling the cultural scenario. His polarising statements overshadow his achievements.
Proficiency: 4.75
Responsiveness: 4.75
Accessibility: 5.08
Professionalism: 3.92
Image & credibility: 4
2024 Score: 4.86
2025 score: 4.5 / 10
K N Balagopal
Finance
Though Kerala still reels under an acute financial crisis, his policy of fiscal prudence and measures adopted to increase the state’s own tax revenue have helped the government manage the crisis. Despite adverse conditions, the annual expenditure saw a commendable rise, touching Rs 1.79 lakh crore in 2024-25. But default in payment of social security pensions drew widespread criticism.
Proficiency: 6.08
Responsiveness: 5.67
Accessibility: 6.25
Professionalism: 5.87
Image & credibility: 5.75
2024 Score: 5.48
2025 score: 5.92 / 10
G R Anil
Food and Civil Supplies
Anil resolved the issues that arose due to the PDS reforms introduced by the Centre. More branded products found place in Supplyco shelves and initiatives like 'flash sale' and discounts for branded goods also worked well. But he failed to rein in inflation - Kerala recorded the highest inflation rate in the country for three months in a row. The yet-to-be-resolved dispute between the government and ration dealers and hiccups in paddy procurement affected the image.
Proficiency: 5.5
Responsiveness: 5.83
Accessibility: 5.83
Professionalism: 5.18
Image & credibility: 5.42
2024 Score: 4.92
2025 score: 5.5 / 10
V N Vasavan
Co-operation, Port, Devaswom
Vasavan has made a remarkable turnaround in his tenure. A first-time minister, Vasavan demonstrated his capabilities by ensuring a smooth Sabarimala season in 2024, a marked improvement from the previous year's chaos. However, his inability to effectively regulate the cooperative sector and address issues remains a notable sore point.
Proficiency: 5.67
Responsiveness: 5.33
Accessibility: 6.5
Professionalism: 5.25
Image & credibility: 5
2024 Score: 4.76
2025 score: 5.55 / 10
Veena George
Health, Family Welfare
Veena George has one of the toughest jobs as the state continues to face one public health challenge after the other. By improving accessibility, she has effectively humanised the department. But some persistent issues—such as underfunded public hospitals and staff shortages—bother. Her political inexperience still gets reflected in her lack of diplomacy and negotiation skills.
Proficiency: 4.5
Responsiveness: 5
Accessibility: 4.33
Professionalism: 4.33
Image & credibility: 4.42
2024 Score: 4.32
2025 score: 4.52 / 10
P A Mohamed Riyas
Tourism, Public Works
The ongoing National Highway is his major test. The decision to make PWD guest houses accessible to the public was a winner. But performance as tourism minister leaves much to be desired for. Though many innovative projects have been announced, the state is yet to fully tap its tourism potential.
Proficiency: 4.83
Responsiveness: 4.95
Accessibility: 5
Professionalism: 4.83
Image & credibility: 3.75
2024 Score: 4.52
2025 score: 4.67 / 10
V Sivankutty
General Education
Sivankutty proved his mettle by flawlessly conducting the state school sports meet in the Olympics model and also the state school arts festival. The bold decision to reintroduce minimum marks in the high school section and extending it to the lower classes won him accolades. However, many Centrally-sponsored schemes for schools could not take off owing to the state's objection to the PM-SHRI project.
Proficiency: 5.33
Responsiveness: 5.68
Accessibility: 6.2
Professionalism: 5.38
Image & credibility: 5.13
2024 Score: 5.32
2025 score: 5.55 / 10
K Rajan
Revenue
Revenue department has managed to roll out several ambitious projects — the digital resurvey has entered the third phase; the scheme to distribute title deeds to 5 lakh landless people is nearing its target and land conversion procedures have been expedited. However, he has failed to tackle corruption in the department and bureaucratic slow-pedalling.
Proficiency: 5.67
Responsiveness: 5.5
Accessibility: 6.08
Professionalism: 5
Image & credibility: 5.33
2024 Score: 4.96
2025 score: 5.52 / 10
K Krishnankutty
Power
Krishnankutty has been a driving force behind Kerala's solar energy initiatives and power supply reforms. A notable test of his leadership came last summer, when the state recorded one of its highest power demands. He ensured that major power cuts were averted. Under his stewardship, 21 new electricity sub-stations have been commissioned over the past two years.
Proficiency: 6.43
Responsiveness: 5.92
Accessibility: 6.08
Professionalism: 5.5
Image & credibility: 5.67
2024 Score: 5.4
2025 score: 5.92 / 10
K B Ganesh Kumar
Transport
One of his most significant achievements has been KSRTC's financial stabilisation. He ensured that KSRTC staff get their salaries on time. He also has implemented a series of reforms aimed at improving comfort for passengers and operational efficiency. In the MVD, Ganesh Kumar has spearheaded modernisation efforts. But this has led to several clashes with unions and senior officers.
Proficiency: 6.75
Responsiveness: 6.5
Accessibility: 6.17
Professionalism: 6
Image & credibility: 5.33
2024 Score: 6.08
2025 score: 6.15 / 10
Roshy Augustine
Irrigation, Water Resources
Accessible and down-to-earth, Roshy’s performance is rated as decent. His tenure is marked by initiatives like the ‘Sajalam’ scheme, emphasising public participation in water management, and the revival of the Kuttanad package. His interventions, including schemes for water supply to rural and coastal areas, have been greatly appreciated.
Proficiency: 5.5
Responsiveness: 5.2
Accessibility: 5.92
Professionalism: 4.75
Image & credibility: 5.5
2024 Score: 5.56
2025 score: 5.37/ 10
A K Saseendran
Forest, Wildlife Protection
Slow to respond, he earned the most brickbats among ministers due to increased instances of human-animal conflicts. The high handed approach of forest officials on several occasions too earned him a bad name. His initiatives to mitigate human-wildlife conflict have not yielded results.
Proficiency: 3.5
Responsiveness: 3.42
Accessibility: 3.83
Professionalism: 3.67
Image & credibility: 3.33
2024 Score: 4.26
2025 score: 3.55 / 10
O R Kelu
SC/ST Welfare
He joined the state cabinet in 2024, replacing K Radhakrishnan. He has prioritised timely welfare project implementation, including an online medical aid system for ST communities and addressing human-animal conflicts in Wayanad. While showing promise, his tenure lacks significant transformative initiatives.
Proficiency: 4.67
Responsiveness: 4.67
Accessibility: 4.92
Professionalism: 4.17
Image & credibility: 4.58
2024 Score: NA (Became minister in June 2024)
2025 score: 4.6 / 10
V Abdurahiman
Sports, Waqf, Minorities
Abdurahiman introduced Kerala's first-ever Sports Policy and initiated construction of sports complexes in eight districts. He has pushed for infrastructure development and hosted international sports events. However, controversies — fiasco over bringing Messi to Kerala, anti-tribal remarks, comments on cricket match taxes that sparked protests — affected his image.
Proficiency: 5.08
Responsiveness: 4.42
Accessibility: 4.92
Professionalism: 4.17
Image & credibility: 4.42
2024 Score: 4.5
2025 score: 4.6 / 10
Ramachandran Kadannappally
Museum, Archaeology & Archives
Despite limited visibility and health concerns, he has made some notable contributions. Kadannappally inaugurated the Changathi literacy project for migrant workers and supported mangrove restoration in Cheruthazham. He also led the Kannampuzha river revival project, securing Rs 8.20 crore for restoration. However, his ministry’s scope appears limited, with some questioning its relevance.
Proficiency: 3.75
Responsiveness: 3.53
Accessibility: 4.7
Professionalism: 3.75
Image & credibility: 3.75
2024 Score: 5.26
2025 score: 3.9 / 10
J Chinchurani
Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development
Chinchurani has wielded a proactive approach in the past year. Mobile veterinary services initiated by her have proved a relief to farmers. She is, however, yet to make her presence felt, as she's unable to cash in on the immense potential of her ministry.
Proficiency: 4.08
Responsiveness: 3.92
Accessibility: 4
Professionalism: 3.75
Image & credibility: 4.25
2024 Score: 4.56
2025 score: 4.4 / 10
P Prasad, Agriculture
Being an environmentalist and a farmer himself, Prasad is familiar with the issues plaguing the agrarian society. However, there’s a dearth of creative and big-ticket projects. To his credit, the department started initiatives such as a 'Kathir' app offering a single-window for all agro services and Kerala Agro Business Company (KABCO) to promote marketing of agro products. But the activities of the agriculture department remain lacklustre.
Proficiency: 5.42
Responsiveness: 4.95
Accessibility: 5.58
Professionalism: 4.58
Image & credibility: 4.67
2024 Score: 5.34
2025 score: 5.04 / 10
Our panellists
Lida Jacob, retired IAS officer
A retired 1978-batch IAS officer, she held several key positions in the government, including Director of Public Instruction, MD of Kerala Financial Corporation. Following retirement, she served as Gender and Child Protection Advisor and chaired the Commission for the Right to Education Act.
T Balakrishnan, former additional chief secretary
A veteran of the tourism sector, he is a 1980-batch IAS officer who held several key positions in the state government. Renowned for launching numerous tourism initiatives, he also served as Deputy Director General of Tourism with the Union government. Following his retirement, he was appointed Special Officer for capital city development by the state government.
D Dhanuraj, policy analyst
He is founder-chairman of Kochi-based think-tank Centre for Public Policy and Research (CPPR). Dhanuraj, whose areas of interest lie at the intersection of research and policy analysis, has been a noted speaker, panellist and thought leader at several policy debates, discussions, panels, conferences and roundtables.
Laila Sudheesh, entrepreneur
She serves as president of the Women Entrepreneur Network (WEN) Foundation, spearheading initiatives to empower and connect women entrepreneurs across Kerala and beyond. She is also an active member of the Rotary Means Business Fellowship, Cochin.
Babu Joseph, media expert
Director, School of Communications, SH College, Thevara, he is a media veteran with over 30 years of experience across platforms. He conceived and anchored Malayalam’s first business-current affairs show on Doordarshan. He is an award-winning communication expert, consultant, and educator, with deep engagement in the NGO sector.
Dr Tony Thomas, global executive
Seasoned C-suite business and technology leader and member of several boards. Led global teams across multiple domains and industries at Fortune 500 companies, including Nissan Motors Corporation, GE and EY. Renowned public speaker, recognised as a luminary in his field of leadership and technology.