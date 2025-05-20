Hmm... can do better: Four years in, Pinarayi 2.0 cabinet gets a lukewarm report card

With the LDF government completing four years in office today, it is time for appraisal of Pinarayi 2.0 cabinet.

To ensure a fair and in-depth evaluation, TNIE engaged an independent panel of experts to review all 21 ministers.

Each minister was rated on a scale of 0 to 10 across five key parameters: proficiency, responsiveness, accessibility, professionalism, and image and credibility. Here are the results.

Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister, Home & Vigilance

The commissioning of the Vizhinjam Port well before the deadline has reinforced his image as an able administrator who delivers. But the SFIO probe against his daughter in the CMRL case and LDF's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls were a personal setback. His handling of the home ministry, this year too, came under criticism.

The chief minister, apparently, expects a smooth sail in the final lap as more developmental initiatives are nearing completion.

Proficiency: 7

Responsiveness: 6.67

Accessibility: 4.17

Professionalism: 5.83

Image & credibility: 5.5

2024 Score: 4.34

2025 score: 5.83 / 10

R Bindu

Higher Education, Social Justice

The Private Universities Bill, a major shift in LDF policy, is aimed at providing more educational opportunities for students to plug large-scale migration. With a new governor at the helm as chancellor, the minister hopes to have a smooth sail in the last year of her tenure. On the social justice front, Bindu, however, is yet to make a mark.

Proficiency: 4.17

Responsiveness: 4.42

Accessibility: 4.67

Professionalism: 4.08

Image & credibility: 4.53

2024 Score: 4.66

2025 score: 4.37 / 10

M B Rajesh

Local Self-government, Excise

Implementation of K-SMART has significantly enhanced the service efficiency of local self-government institutions. He has succeeded in laying the groundwork for making Kerala garbage-free, but more sustained efforts are needed to meet the deadline of March 2026 for going garbage-free. As excise minister, he is not bold enough, which is reflected in the new liquor policy, which lacks punch.

Proficiency: 5.58

Responsiveness: 5.67

Accessibility: 5.83

Professionalism: 5.33

Image & credibility: 5.67

2024 Score: 5.6

2025 score: 5.62 / 10

P Rajeeve

Industries, Law and Coir

His efforts to improve the business climate and to project an investment-friendly image have largely paid off. But the state is yet to attract significant investments. Initiatives like the Draft Logistics Policy and the Campus Industrial Park Programme are promising. He could also turn some PSUs profitable. But traditional sectors like cashew and coir are still under stress.

Proficiency: 6.75

Responsiveness: 6.67

Accessibility: 6.67

Professionalism: 6.17

Image & credibility: 6.33

2024 Score: 5.6

2025 score: 6.52 / 10