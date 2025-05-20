IMD issues red alert for north Kerala as heavy rain lashes region; monsoon likely to arrive before May 27

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a red alert for four northern Kerala districts, including Wayanad, as heavy rains lashed the region and the Southwest monsoon is now expected to arrive earlier than the previously forecast date of May 27.

“The conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest Monsoon over Kerala during next 4-5 days,” the IMD said on Tuesday.

Normally, the onset of the Southwest monsoon over Kerala, which marks the beginning of the four-month monsoon season in the country, is June 1. As the monsoon winds strengthen, they gradually advance across the remaining parts of India and typically cover the entire country by mid-July.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rain, widespread waterlogging has been reported in several urban centres, significantly affecting daily life and transportation in north Kerala, according to officials.

While a red alert has been sounded for the districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kozhikode, an orange alert has been issued for Palakkad, Malappuram, and Thrissur.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for the districts of Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), the districts where a red alert has been issued are likely to receive "extremely heavy rainfall", which refers to rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Isolated areas in districts under orange alert are expected to receive "very heavy rainfall", which the IMD defines as between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours.