Kerala catches fancy of more international IT firms

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is poised for its next big leap in the IT landscape with over 30 international firms showing interest to set up their Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the state.

Comply, Giant Eagle and Micropolis are among the IT and ITeS (Information Technology Enabled Services) companies eager to leverage Kerala’s GCC ecosystem.

The high-powered IT committee appointed by the government is holding discussions with potential investors, with the support of a consortium of global consulting firms formed specifically for the purpose.

“The firms include new names and existing companies looking for an expansion. The idea of a consortium evolved at the Invest Kerala Global Summit held in February. It really worked,” said Sambasiva Rao, IT Secretary. The consortium comprises 12 leading global consulting firms, including Everest Group, Avasant and ANSR. “Several prominent companies have already established their GCCs in Kerala. Their presence validates the state’s potential in technology, innovation and human resources,” said Sambasiva Rao.

Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair said Kerala is now a flourishing centre for GCCs, offering state of the art facilities at its IT parks. “Already several companies have their GCCs in Kerala — IBM, Allianz, Nissan Digital, EY, NOV, Insight, H&R Block, Equifax, Accenture, Guidehouse, Icon, Safran, RM Education etc. to name a few.

The state is poised to accommodate more such centres,” he said.

‘State’s talent pool draws in IT-driven biz’

According to him, talent pool availability, world-class infrastructure and a robust startup system are the factors which attract IT-driven businesses to Kerala.

“The state is becoming a product engineering hub. We have vibrant IT parks in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. There is a strong talent pipeline availability based on excellent academia-industry connect involving the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Digital University Kerala, ICT Academy of Kerala and MuLearn. Another highlight is a thriving startup ecosystem under the Kerala Startup Mission,” Sanjeev Nair said.

“Kerala’s strong social development indicators like highest HDI, literacy rate and internet penetration make it a best place to work and live in the country,” he added.

WHAT IS GCC?

A Global Capability Centre is a facility set up by international firms in talent-rich regions. GCCs help the parent company explore global talent and benefit from technological advancements besides cost advantage.