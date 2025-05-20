'Kerala has become hub of drugs under nine years of LDF government': Kerala LoP V D Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has become a hub of drugs under nine years of the LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan, according to Opposition Leader V D Satheesan.

The state is facing a huge financial crisis due to corruption and backdoor appointments, he said in a statement issued in the backdrop of the fourth anniversary of the government.

The state is going through an unprecedented financial crisis. The government has totally ignored the commoners. Health, agriculture and education sectors are facing uncertainty.

The government is turning a blind eye toward the plight of people living in high ranges who face frequent wildlife attacks. People in coastal areas too are suffering. Welfare and development projects have come to a standstill. The state’s debt will touch Rs 6 lakh crore at the end of this government’s tenure, he said.

Satheesan alleged that the Plan Fund share for the development of SC and STs did not see a rise in the past three years. Expenditure from SC fund saw Rs 500 crore cut and ST fund Rs 120 crore in the previous financial year. Government hospitals lack medicine and children died of rabies despite taking vaccination, he said.