Kerala SI suspended after Dalit woman’s custodial harassment kicks up row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Caught in a sticky wicket after the basic rights of a Dalit woman were trampled upon at Peroorkada station, the police department finally sprung into action and suspended the sub-inspector for “indiscipline and abuse of power.”

S G Prasad was punished for custodial harassment of a Dalit woman detained on a complaint of theft that was later found to be baseless. Prasad, who had looked into the complaint, was suspended on the basis of a report filed by the Special Branch assistant commissioner.

The city police commissioner said Prasad did not comply with the procedures mandated by law after receiving the complaint of theft.

“The report prima facie reveals that the action of the sub-inspector is unbecoming of an officer, which tarnished the image of the police force among the public and caused mental agony to the victim. The above action amounts to gross indiscipline and abuse of power,” a communique from the commissioner read.

Bindu R, who hails from Panavoor near Nedumangad, was detained on April 23 after gold ornaments weighing 18 grams were reported stolen from a house at Ambalamukku where she was working as a domestic helper. The complainant was filed by houseowner Omana Davis and Bindu was detained by Peroorkada police when she was returning home.

The 39-year-old was kept at the station for about 20 hours where she was verbally abused, mocked for her skin colour, deprived of sleep and even denied drinking water.

"When I asked for drinking water, I was told to have it from the toilet,” she said.

According to Bindu, she was taken to her house as part of investigation and was not allowed to talk to her family. The cops also threatened to implicate her daughters in the case if she did not confess to having committed the theft.

An FIR was registered, but later she was shooed away after the houseowner reportedly informed the cops that the gold ornaments were not stolen and were found in the house. However, the distraught woman was not ready to leave the harrowing experience just like that. She approached the Chief Minister’s Office, SC/ST Commission and the Police Complaints Authority.