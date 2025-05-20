Kerala SI suspended after Dalit woman’s custodial harassment kicks up row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Caught in a sticky wicket after the basic rights of a Dalit woman were trampled upon at Peroorkada station, the police department finally sprung into action and suspended the sub-inspector for “indiscipline and abuse of power.”
S G Prasad was punished for custodial harassment of a Dalit woman detained on a complaint of theft that was later found to be baseless. Prasad, who had looked into the complaint, was suspended on the basis of a report filed by the Special Branch assistant commissioner.
The city police commissioner said Prasad did not comply with the procedures mandated by law after receiving the complaint of theft.
“The report prima facie reveals that the action of the sub-inspector is unbecoming of an officer, which tarnished the image of the police force among the public and caused mental agony to the victim. The above action amounts to gross indiscipline and abuse of power,” a communique from the commissioner read.
Bindu R, who hails from Panavoor near Nedumangad, was detained on April 23 after gold ornaments weighing 18 grams were reported stolen from a house at Ambalamukku where she was working as a domestic helper. The complainant was filed by houseowner Omana Davis and Bindu was detained by Peroorkada police when she was returning home.
The 39-year-old was kept at the station for about 20 hours where she was verbally abused, mocked for her skin colour, deprived of sleep and even denied drinking water.
"When I asked for drinking water, I was told to have it from the toilet,” she said.
According to Bindu, she was taken to her house as part of investigation and was not allowed to talk to her family. The cops also threatened to implicate her daughters in the case if she did not confess to having committed the theft.
An FIR was registered, but later she was shooed away after the houseowner reportedly informed the cops that the gold ornaments were not stolen and were found in the house. However, the distraught woman was not ready to leave the harrowing experience just like that. She approached the Chief Minister’s Office, SC/ST Commission and the Police Complaints Authority.
Bindu alleged that CM’s political secretary P Sasi did not even look at her complaint. When she told about the harassment at the police station, he said the police were bound to act accordingly if they received a complaint of theft.
The incident kicked off an uproar as Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan hit out at the CM and asked whether water from the toilet was being given to people in custody when Pinarayi Vijayan handles the home portfolio. He accused the police of sidestepping laws while detaining the woman and said the victim was insulted again when she went to the CM’s Office.
“The incident is a mere reflection of how the police have been functioning under Pinarayi Vijayan,” he said. The Opposition made its point further clear as KPCC chief Sunny Joseph called on Bindhu and her family and expressed solidarity with them.
The CM’s Office, meanwhile, rejected the charge and said the political secretary had forwarded the complaint of the woman for further action. Regarding the woman’s demand to take action against the houseowner for filing a phoney complaint, she was asked to approach court, the CMO sources said. CPM state secretary M V Govindan said the government will not tolerate wrongdoings emanating from any side and strict action will be taken against the offenders.
Bindhu welcomed the suspension of the SI, but said action need to be taken against two more cops, who behaved badly with her.
Following the Special Branch report, the police have entrusted Shankhumukham Assistant Commissioner of Police to conduct an inquiry against the officer and furnish the report within two months. The Special Branch report had said that lapses from the officers were evident. It said the woman was kept in custody at odd hours without prior authorisation and the entire episode contravened existing legal conventions.
Harrowing episode
Bindu from Panavoor was detained on April 23 over a gold theft complaint
She was held at Peroorkada station for 20 hours and denied basic rights
39-year-old alleged verbal abuse and refusal of drinking water