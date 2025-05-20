Kozhikode blaze loss estimated at Rs 40 crore, multiple probes under way

KOZHIKODE: The massive fire at a multi-storied commercial building near the Kozhikode Mofussil Bus Stand on Sunday has resulted in an estimated loss of Rs 40 crore, according to a preliminary assessment by the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services.

District fire officer Moosa Vadakkethil said that while the exact figure is yet to be determined, the loss could be close to Rs 40 crore. He also revealed that Calicut Textiles, the establishment that reportedly first caught fire, does not possess a mandatory fire safety no-objection certificate (NOC).

“In our initial investigation, we haven’t found anything suspicious behind the fire. However, only the forensic team can confirm the actual cause. When we arrived at the scene, fires had broken out in two different sections, likely due to a short circuit,” Moosa told TNIE.

He denied any lapse on the part of the fire service, stating that firefighters reached the location within three minutes of receiving the alert.

“We received the information on 5:05 pm. We immediately reached the spot. However the building had no safety system in place, clothes were piled up even in the verandah, and the fire exit was sealed with metal sheets. Our personnel struggled for hours to gain access and bring the fire under control.

By 10 pm, we managed to bring the fire under control and by 5 am on Monday morning we cleared the fire and left the spot,” he explained.

Police officers also ruled out foul play in their preliminary findings. Kasaba circle inspector Kiran C Nair said that a detailed investigation would be needed to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

“A large area has been destroyed, and the roofing has collapsed. Investigating in such conditions is extremely challenging,” he noted.