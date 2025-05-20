'Order appointing KTU temporary V-C unsustainable': Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday declared unsustainable in law a notification issued by the Chancellor appointing K Sivaprasad, Professor, Department of Ship Technology, CUSAT, as temporary V-C of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

Justice Gopinath P, while allowing a petition filed by the state government, however, made it clear that the declaration will not have the effect of dislodging Sivaprasad from the office as his tenure is to expire on May 27.

Besides, the court observed that it need not at present interfere with the appointment as frequently changing persons holding the office may not be conducive to the interest of the university and its students.

The court directed the government to take steps to recommend to the chancellor the names of persons possessing the qualifications prescribed by the UGC, who can be appointed as a temporary V-C of the university pending the selection of a V-C on a regular basis.

The government should take steps to fill the post of V-C of the university in accordance with the provisions contained in Section 13 of the 2015 Act on a regular basis, keeping in mind the provisions of the UGC Regulation on Minimum Qualification for Appointment of Teachers in Universities and Colleges, 2018.

The court clarified that the UGC Regulation on Minimum Qualification for Appointment of Teachers in Universities and Colleges, 2018, will govern the method of appointment of the V-C of the university, notwithstanding any contrary provision in the 2015 Act.