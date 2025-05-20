Oriental Orthodox Churches intervene to mediate Malankara Church dispute

KOTTAYAM: In a major development in the efforts to resolve the disputes between Jacobite and Orthodox groups within the Malankara Church, the Oriental Orthodox Churches have stepped forward to facilitate peace negotiations.

The 15th meeting of the heads of the three Oriental Orthodox Churches in the Middle East, which concluded at St Bishoy’s Monastery in Wadi El Natrun, Egypt, on Sunday, decided to invite Mor Baselios Joseph, Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church and Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholicos of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, to Cairo for discussions and help restore peace and unity in Malankara Church.

As per the decision, which was taken to strengthen the internal unity and integrity of the Oriental Orthodox Family, Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St Mark, and Catholicos Aram I, Catholicos of the Armenian Orthodox Church of the Great House of Cilicia will lead the discussions in the presence of Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch and Supreme Head of the Syriac Orthodox Church. The date and further details will be released in accordance with the responses from both factions.

Jacobite Church welcomes decision

At the same time, in a major setback for the Orthodox Church, the common declaration of the Oriental Church heads’ meeting noted that “Pope Tawadros II and Catholicos Aram I also expressed their solidarity and support regarding the decision of the Universal Holy Synod of the Syrian Orthodox Church of Antioch not to participate in any liturgical celebration and formal theological dialogues in the presence of the representatives of the separated faction of the Church in India.”

Although the Orthodox faction reserved its official response for the time being, the decision has ignited significant protests among Church leaders. Orthodox Church sources said they won’t accept the decisions made by only three members of the Oriental Churches as the decision of the entire Oriental Orthodox Churches.