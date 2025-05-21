CPI(M) MP John Brittas releases impact study on DREAM project tackling substance abuse in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: John Brittas MP on Saturday released an impact study report on DREAM (Don Bosco Breads’ Drug Rehabilitation Education and Mentoring) prepared by Rajagiri College of Social Sciences at an event held in Thiruvananthapuram.

The study conducted by the Department of Social Work of Rajagiri College used a community-based participatory research approach for its assessment.

Launched in November 2021, DREAM was implemented across ten districts in the state to prevent substance abuse and other addictions among school and college students through awareness programmes, counselling and de-addiction services across the state in collaboration with government departments, including Excise Departments, NGOs, NCC, SPC, Kudumbashree and educational institutions.

MP John Birttas released the book by handing it over to the director of the Social Justice Department, Arun S Nair.