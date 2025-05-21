CPI(M) MP John Brittas releases impact study on DREAM project tackling substance abuse in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: John Brittas MP on Saturday released an impact study report on DREAM (Don Bosco Breads’ Drug Rehabilitation Education and Mentoring) prepared by Rajagiri College of Social Sciences at an event held in Thiruvananthapuram.
The study conducted by the Department of Social Work of Rajagiri College used a community-based participatory research approach for its assessment.
Launched in November 2021, DREAM was implemented across ten districts in the state to prevent substance abuse and other addictions among school and college students through awareness programmes, counselling and de-addiction services across the state in collaboration with government departments, including Excise Departments, NGOs, NCC, SPC, Kudumbashree and educational institutions.
MP John Birttas released the book by handing it over to the director of the Social Justice Department, Arun S Nair.
Chief of Behavioural Paediatrics Unit under SAT Hospital, Dr R Jayaprakah, handled a session on ‘Substance Use and Mental Health’ on the occasion.
’Since its inception, DREAM has conducted 3035 awareness programmes in 1066 schools across 10 districts, reaching a total of 421181 students. As many as 208 boys below 18 years were treated and rehabilitated at the De-addiction rehabilitation centre at Monvila in Trivandrum, which was launched under the project in 2022.
State director of the Dream project, Father Philip Parakatt, said that the government should take input from people and organisations working in the field while planning rehabilitation projects, especially for children.
“The number of cases of relapse is also very high, and simply launching projects or facilities will not help. Adolescents and children need special care, and ours is a holistic approach. Making physical recreation activities at the rehab centres is essential. Long-term follow-up is required, and the ecosystem they are going back to the family and society, have a key role to play,” said Father Philip.
“We are sending children to institutions under CWC to avoid relapse and better integration into society. Sending them back to a broken family may not help,” he added.