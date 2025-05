KOZHIKODE: Raising concerns about the safety of motorists, cracks have appeared on two sections of the under-construction NH 66 in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts while a service road caved in at Kasaragod. The damage happened a day after a portion of the retaining wall of the national highway collapsed at Kooriyad in Malappuram on Monday, causing damage to three cars parked on the service road.

Following heavy rain on Tuesday, cracks were visible — extending upto around 100 metres — on the NH at Thalappara in Malappuram. The damage prompted authorities to divert vehicles through service road. Cracks have also developed on the NH 66 at Malaparamba in Kozhikode, where the widening process is in the final stage. The service road also suffered damage there.

At Chemmattamvayal near Mavungal in Kasaragod, a service road along the NH caved in around 4 am due to heavy rain, severely impacting flow of vehicles in the area.

Maintaining that the NH development work is progressing well across various parts of the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said: “However, some recent incidents related to the construction are unfortunate and a cause for concern. In light of these incidents, we will convene a meeting with officials of the National Highways Authority at the earliest,” he told reporters in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

He said it is crucial to ensure that the construction aligns with the geological characteristics of the state.

“During the meeting, we will thoroughly examine whether there are any issues or structural flaws in the ongoing work and take necessary steps to address them,” he said.

In the wake of the road collapse incident at Kooriyad, an urgent meeting was held under the chairmanship of Malappuram Collector V R Vinod in which MLAs, officials, and NHAI representatives participated. The collector said the incident was a cause for concern.