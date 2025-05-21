Express Dialogues | Nobody is above party, it has a mechanism to correct us: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

After celebrating the completion of four years of his second tenure, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sat down for a no-holds-barred conversation with the TNIE team. He appeared sharp, composed, and battle-ready – unfazed by political noise and firmly in control. In this exclusive interaction, the CPM veteran spoke about how the state managed to stay afloat during the financial crisis, the efforts to find a permanent solution to the human-wildlife conflict, and why he thinks the Congress leadership has failed to take the INDIA bloc forward in an effective manner.
Excerpts
When most pundits expected a change, LDF got a second term in 2021. What are the things you would like to do in the final year of this term?
Well, our focus is to finish the pending promises in LDF’s election manifesto. The attempt is to ensure the completion of projects in all seriousness. I’m pretty sure we’ll be able to do it.
This government has executed several big projects including the Vizhinjam port. Which project has given you the most satisfaction?
If you look at Vizhinjam, we cannot call it a state-specific project. It’s an important national project. When we decided to implement the project, we realised there are some vested interests working against it. We have been able to complete the project and I have to say there was cooperation from everyone. While the central government assisted the project, it was completed because of the efforts of the state government. The project has now become a reality and it has opened the doors to immense development possibilities.
Everyone is keenly watching the progress of work on the national highway. What’s your assessment?
The work is progressing at a considerable pace. Some stretches have been opened to traffic. The government expects to complete the work by December.
The entire project?
Not full, but a major portion.
There are also issues related to the financial squeeze by the central government. How will you overcome this?
We should realise that the nation’s progress happens when the Centre and the state work in unison. Unfortunately, the central government has not adopted this policy, and that’s why they are treating Kerala with hostility. But just because we have aired our disagreements on one issue, it doesn’t mean we won’t cooperate with them.
This tightening is not just in the financial sector. Everyone agrees that Kerala’s health sector is exemplary. But we don’t have an AIIMS. We have discussed this with the central ministers, including the prime minister. The impression we get is we will get an AIIMS. But when an announcement comes, there’s no AIIMS for Kerala. This has happened not once but many times. But we’ll continue with our efforts.
As a chief minister, you have faced unprecedented challenges over the past nine years – 2018 flood, Covid, Nipah outbreak, Wayanad disaster, etc. What was the biggest crisis amongst these?
Each crisis is a crisis. If you take each one of them, they all affect the lives of people. When the Nipah outbreak happened, nobody had heard of it and never imagined it would be this severe. The flood was the worst in a century. It shook the whole of Kerala. And during Covid, the entire world shivered. We survived all these challenges because Kerala has a peculiarity – our people’s unity and solidarity. The people and the land come together in a time of crisis. Who helped us and who did not never crossed our minds. One big takeaway was that the entire world was looking at us in awe. Everyone wondered how we were able to overcome this crisis despite no help coming from those who were supposed to help us. There were situations when the central government even denied help from those who came forward to help us. We did not break down.
Maybe that’s why you are referred to as captain…
(Laughs)
People say you find an opportunity in any crisis. Is that so?
(Laughs) Let the people decide these things.
Kerala contributes a big amount to the Railways. Yet the railway development in Kerala is suffering...
Everywhere, high speed trains are running. We too planned a similar project through K-Rail. In the normal case, the central government should have given the go-ahead. But when some people objected to this here, the Centre sided with these elements. We realised that we can’t move ahead with the project. So we halted the proposal. Then E Sreedharan came up with an alternative plan. We felt it was essential to gauge the Union government’s thoughts and put it up before them. We are yet to receive a response.
While there’s consensus that Kerala needs a high-speed rail, was the way you tried to implement it a bit thoughtless?
It’s a challenge specific to our state. We had to acquire land for the project, and the foundation stone was laid. But we didn’t anticipate that permission would be denied. It’s a loss for the state. Some people believe it isn’t necessary now. But when will it be? People aspire for better transportation and they now face difficulties travelling. A dedicated high-speed rail line will be a game-changer.
Given the Union government’s squeeze on funds, are you planning new initiatives to raise resources?
We’ve been able to significantly increase the state’s own revenue, both tax and non-tax. This has led to a substantial growth in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). There are positive changes in the state’s finances, enabling us to manage the economy and finances effectively despite the constraints. We’ve also successfully increased the per capita income. Actually, the state’s position is quite good and the overall picture is really positive now.
Despite the financial crunch, Kerala persists with forming pay commissions every five years, unlike other states and the Centre, which adopt a ten-year cycle. Moreover, the state is hesitating to increase the retirement age of government employees...
It’s a practical issue. This desire for government jobs makes it challenging to suddenly change the retirement age, which would only add to the disillusionment. We can’t label people above 56 as inefficient as many individuals remain highly productive well into their 60s globally. Given the current situation, taking such a political decision is difficult. Instead, we’re focusing on increasing employment opportunities across the board.
Some people say the first Pinarayi government performed better than the current one. As a team leader, what’s your take?
I don’t share that view. This perception was largely created by some journalists and media outlets, highlighting the absence of certain key leaders from the previous ministry in the current government and speculating about potential shortcomings. In my opinion, the current team is working and performing well. We’ve been able to move things forward efficiently as a team.
The state is grappling with man-animal conflicts. What’s the government doing to find a permanent solution?
The earth belongs to all and it’s essential to maintain the balance of nature. We’re allocating significant funds towards finding a permanent solution and have also approached the Centre for additional funding and support.
Many people believe that if the Pinarayi government fails to secure a third term, the forest department would be the reason...
(Laughs) I don’t think so. The population of certain species has increased significantly and we’re struggling to control them. Globally, there are methods to manage wildlife numbers. However, our laws currently restrict us from taking certain measures. Controlling the rapid spread of these species is essential. It is said that Veerappan used to joke, ‘You will realise my worth only when I’m gone’ (chuckles).
Does that mean we have to cull wild animals?
Yes. After some time, we have to think about it. There was no wild pig menace in our villages during my childhood days. But now they are everywhere. Even in Alappuzha, where there is no forest, farmers complain wild pigs are destroying crops. Now, we’ve empowered panchayat presidents to issue orders to kill pigs. Forest officers are now going after them to see what they do with the carcass. I’ve told them to stop going after dead pigs. We need to have a law to control the population of wild animals. We have urged the Union government to amend the law.
The High Court has said the vice-chancellor for the Kerala Technical University should be selected from the panel submitted by the state government. Do you feel the state’s stand is vindicated?
The High Court had taken a stand against the steps taken by former Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. However, Khan was adamant in his stand. We’re happy with the development.
Is there a change in the approach of the governor’s office after Rajendra Arlekar took over?
He is not Arif Mohammed Khan. The new governor is a mature person.
What lessons have the Kerala CPM learnt from decimation of the party in West Bengal and Tripura?
(Laughs) Kerala CPM hasn’t conducted any special study. In Tripura, the CPM government was pro-people in its approach. The national leadership of the party had analysed the development and the report was studied by the state unit of the party. There were no complaints or allegations against the government in Tripura despite its long tenure.
There are concerns Kerala CPM will go the Bengal and Tripura way if it gets a third consecutive term...
(Laughs) Whether we are in power or not, CPM will ensure the party machinery functions. If there’s a problem affecting the people, the party will step in to support them. The public do not get distanced from the party as we stand with them and address their problems with a pro-people approach.
There’s criticism the party is unable to correct the government as the CM’s stature is above that of the party…
Nobody is above the party. The party has a mechanism to correct us. The party will hold discussions and make course corrections if needed.
It’s said Pinarayi is the party and the party is Pinarayi…
These are false narratives. I’ve always been a volunteer of the party. I fulfil the duties and responsibilities vested on me by the party.
For years, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was part of your political career...
The loss of Kodiyeri has been a huge loss for me personally. We shared a special bond. It was painful but we have to tide over such issues and move forward.
You have an organic connect with the Muslim community. But of late, the narrative is that there’s an understanding between BJP and CPM. How does the party plan to overcome this?
The Jamaat-e-Islami is behind this narrative, trying to drive a wedge between CPM and the community. The Muslim community won’t fall into that trap. Sunnis are the prominent faction among Muslims and they don’t accept Jamaat-e-Islami. Whenever UDF weakens or runs into trouble, Jamaat-e-Islami steps in to support them. Initially, this support was covert but now it’s out in the open. Earlier, the Congress and the Muslim League used to oppose them. They have now started cooperating—first secretly and now publicly. Jamaat-e-Islami has a strong intellectual and organisational network, and they do their best to create wrong narratives. However, today’s society is much more aware. Those who accuse us of supporting RSS must remember that it is the CPM that has lost the most lives to RSS violence in Kerala, and this continues even today.
It’s strange to see that Pinarayi Vijayan is enemy number one of both RSS and Jamaat-e-Islami…
That’s simply because we truly are secular. If you become a spokesperson of secularism, all communal elements will oppose you.
The Christian community used to support both UDF and LDF. Now, many of them are leaning towards BJP. How do you look at this trend?
There’s a serious attempt by RSS to influence sections of the Christian community to take a communal stance. A particular organisation is even working towards this. These campaigns are well-supported and well-funded. A few Christian leaders have occasionally expressed support for communal forces, often driven by personal motives. It is not that the Christian community is unaware of what’s happening, but there’s a need for a deeper understanding of the threat. They should understand the actual danger in this. Secularism must be upheld unconditionally and any form of communalism should be opposed. Minorities across the country are being targeted. This is a time when minority communities and secular-minded individuals should stand united.
BJP won its first assembly seat in Kerala in 2016, and as you had vowed, that account was closed in the next election. But they won a seat again, in the following Lok Sabha elections. How do you see BJP’s growth in Kerala?
Kerala has been one of the strongholds of RSS for a long time. Each time they (BJP) opened their account in Kerala, they used certain tricks. The erosion of Congress votes ensured their victories.
Did the party fail to foresee Suresh Gopi’s chances?
Suresh Gopi won because of the leakage of Congress votes. LDF did not lose its votes. But Congress lost its votes and that went fully to the BJP candidate.
There were talks that some IUML leaders wanted their party to join LDF. Has LDF decided not to accept IUML under any circumstance?
(Laughs) That’s wishful thinking. Which is the main party in UDF now? It is IUML. So, we have no unwanted desires.
In both LDF governments, the performance of the home department has come under criticism…
The home department is functioning well. During this government’s tenure, Kerala Police have become more responsive. A lot of reforms have been implemented to ensure the force operates with a citizen-centric approach.
Some party leaders believe giving a free hand to the police was a mistake...
(Laughs). Police haven’t been given a free hand. They have been given the freedom to do the right thing. The police should be able to function independently. I believe that’s a good thing. The party does think so.
Earlier, it used to be said the party runs the police whenever CPM is in power. Now, it seems they are unhappy the party doesn’t do that...
(Laughs) I don’t want to comment.
When you took over for the first time, you reminded officials that each file contains a life. Do you think they took this advice in right earnest?
There has been a major change in the movement of files. However, there’s plenty of room for improvement. We cannot expect a sudden change. There are certain characteristics and approaches acquired over time. It’ll take some time to change. Yet there has been a positive change. And we’ll be able to make more changes.
How do you view the recent open revolt and tussle among IAS officers?
The government views it seriously. IAS officers are symbols of the state in front of the masses. They should carry out their duties accordingly. The government intends to take appropriate action.
Recently, Congress leader P Chidambaram pointed out that the INDIA bloc has become weaker...
(Smiles). Right from the beginning, we... the CPM.... haven’t viewed it as an alliance. We are of the view that a common ground should be formed against BJP, and based on state-specific scenarios, it should be taken forward. The Congress, being the bigger party in the INDIA bloc and with its wider presence, has the most significant role to play. But the experiences so far show that the Congress and its leadership have no clear understanding about it at all. What’s needed is unity in addressing issues against BJP. But the Congress gives weightage only to its own position and interests.
Even as INDIA bloc is losing its relevance, there’s a collective opposition coming up in south India against the Centre...
Yes. It’s true that there’s a general sentiment against the Centre in these states.
Battle lines have been drawn in the Congress against Shashi Tharoor. Has it come to your attention?
(Smiles). Let’s wait and see what happens.
CPM has agreed to send its member as part of the delegation to brief other countries about Pakistan’s designs…
When a delegation is sent to explain our country’s stand before the world, CPM will take part.
Recently, there were reports of a cabinet reshuffle...
Which one? Union cabinet?
No... state cabinet.
(Laughs out loud). I’m unaware of it.
It’s said that you are someone who smiles only when you feel like and express anger when you feel angry. You don’t have the diplomatic traits typical of politicians. Has it created any issues in your political life?
(Smiles). Anyway, I’ve reached thus far...
You are also someone who doesn’t hesitate to make strong remarks, like the ‘body waste’ remark. Don’t you think about the backlash?
Only when you make statements or do things with vested interests will there be setbacks. People know me.
At the fag end of your previous tenure, you said Ramesh Chennithala was a good Leader of Opposition and that he should continue in the post. What’s your opinion of the incumbent?
(Smiles). It isn’t yet time for the election. Let the time come (laughs out loud).
Elections are coming up. Naturally, the SFIO case against your daughter will come up during the campaign...
There’s nothing in this matter, so nothing will happen. Those who raise it will face setbacks. It won’t affect us. No investigation agency has found anything substantial in the allegation. It’s true that my daughter was involved in running a company. It’s also true that the company received remuneration for the services it offered. Tax for the amount received has also been paid. The rest are stories built on these facts. Those who go after such stories can dream about things, but nothing is going to happen.
There are those who say the communism in Kerala that began in Pinarayi will end with Pinarayi. What do you have to say to them?
These are mere pipe dreams of a few. Sometimes, they are unable to keep it within themselves and hence blurt out stuff. The party doesn’t have any weaknesses. It’ll move ahead without any issue.
TNIE team: Kiran Prakash, Cithara Paul, Rajesh Abraham, Anil S, Rajesh Ravi, Manoj Viswanathan, Abdul Nazer M A, T P Sooraj (photos), Pranav V P (video)