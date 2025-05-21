Express Dialogues | Nobody is above party, it has a mechanism to correct us: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

This tightening is not just in the financial sector. Everyone agrees that Kerala’s health sector is exemplary. But we don’t have an AIIMS. We have discussed this with the central ministers, including the prime minister. The impression we get is we will get an AIIMS. But when an announcement comes, there’s no AIIMS for Kerala. This has happened not once but many times. But we’ll continue with our efforts.

As a chief minister, you have faced unprecedented challenges over the past nine years – 2018 flood, Covid, Nipah outbreak, Wayanad disaster, etc. What was the biggest crisis amongst these?

Each crisis is a crisis. If you take each one of them, they all affect the lives of people. When the Nipah outbreak happened, nobody had heard of it and never imagined it would be this severe. The flood was the worst in a century. It shook the whole of Kerala. And during Covid, the entire world shivered. We survived all these challenges because Kerala has a peculiarity – our people’s unity and solidarity. The people and the land come together in a time of crisis. Who helped us and who did not never crossed our minds. One big takeaway was that the entire world was looking at us in awe. Everyone wondered how we were able to overcome this crisis despite no help coming from those who were supposed to help us. There were situations when the central government even denied help from those who came forward to help us. We did not break down.

Maybe that’s why you are referred to as captain…

(Laughs)

People say you find an opportunity in any crisis. Is that so?

(Laughs) Let the people decide these things.

Kerala contributes a big amount to the Railways. Yet the railway development in Kerala is suffering...

Everywhere, high speed trains are running. We too planned a similar project through K-Rail. In the normal case, the central government should have given the go-ahead. But when some people objected to this here, the Centre sided with these elements. We realised that we can’t move ahead with the project. So we halted the proposal. Then E Sreedharan came up with an alternative plan. We felt it was essential to gauge the Union government’s thoughts and put it up before them. We are yet to receive a response.

While there’s consensus that Kerala needs a high-speed rail, was the way you tried to implement it a bit thoughtless?

It’s a challenge specific to our state. We had to acquire land for the project, and the foundation stone was laid. But we didn’t anticipate that permission would be denied. It’s a loss for the state. Some people believe it isn’t necessary now. But when will it be? People aspire for better transportation and they now face difficulties travelling. A dedicated high-speed rail line will be a game-changer.

Given the Union government’s squeeze on funds, are you planning new initiatives to raise resources?

We’ve been able to significantly increase the state’s own revenue, both tax and non-tax. This has led to a substantial growth in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). There are positive changes in the state’s finances, enabling us to manage the economy and finances effectively despite the constraints. We’ve also successfully increased the per capita income. Actually, the state’s position is quite good and the overall picture is really positive now.