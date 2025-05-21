IIM Kozhikode cuts ties with Turkish university, cites national interest

KOZHIKODE: As India recalibrates its international academic collaborations in line with national interests, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has taken a decisive step by terminating its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sabanci University, Turkiye.

The move comes in response to Turkiye’s public support for Pakistan amid heightened diplomatic tensions with India, prompting a firm reaction from Indian academic institutions.

Originally signed in September 2023 for a five-year term, the MoU had aimed to foster academic collaboration, primarily through student exchange programmes between the two institutions. However, given the evolving geopolitical landscape, IIMK has chosen to unilaterally terminate the agreement.

In an official statement, IIMK said the suspension of ties was a direct consequence of the “current geopolitical situation involving Turkiye”. The institution has also formally communicated its decision to Sabanci University and has requested the immediate removal of IIMK’s name and association from all Turkish university records, websites, and affiliated platforms.

Commenting on the development, Professor Debashis Chatterjee, director of IIMK, said: “At IIM Kozhikode, we place utmost importance on aligning our global engagements with the national interest.

The decision to annul the MoU with Sabanci University has been taken after careful consideration and is in keeping with our institutional responsibility to uphold the values and priorities of our nation. We remain committed to fostering international collaborations that reflect mutual respect, strategic alignment, and shared national values.”

The move comes as several other Indian academic institutions are reassessing international collaborations in light of national security and diplomatic sensitivities.

IIM Kozhikode’s firm stance underscores a broader trend of Indian institutions prioritising geopolitical awareness in shaping international academic partnerships.