Kayamkulam Kochunni honoured with memorial auditorium in his hometown

ALAPPUZHA: More than 150 years after his death, Kerala’s legendary outlaw Kayamkulam Kochunni often compared to Robin Hood has finally received a memorial in his hometown. A lakeside auditorium in Kayamkulam has now been officially named the Kayamkulam Kochunni Memorial Auditorium, marking the first formal recognition of the folk hero.
Kochunni is remembered for stealing from the rich and helping the poor. He became a symbol of resistance against feudal landlords in 19th-century Kerala. Though he has long been celebrated in songs, ballads and folklore, there had been no public tribute to him until now.
The auditorium’s renovation was funded with Rs 65 lakh from the local development fund of Kayamkulam MLA U. Prathibha.
“The decision to name the renovated auditorium after Kochunni was met with wide public support, especially from those who feel his legacy deserves recognition beyond legend and stories,” Prathibha told TNIE.
Kochunni was known for his skills in disguise, martial arts and black magic, which made it hard for authorities to catch him. He was eventually captured through deceit and died in prison in 1859 at the age of 41. Local legend says he was buried at Pettah Juma Masjid in Thiruvananthapuram. Interestingly, it is also believed that a deity worshipped at the Edappara Maladevar Temple near Kozhencherry, a Hindu temple, represents Kochunni, a Muslim, showing how deeply he was respected across communities.
The move to create a memorial gained traction last year when MLA Prathibha floated the idea on social media. “The strong public response helped speed up the project and finally gave the town a place to remember one of its most well-known figures,” she said.
The auditorium, which includes an open-air stage, was originally built years ago by former MLA C. K. Sadasaivan and can seat about 1,500 people.
However, the late recognition has sparked some debate. Critics highlight the irony that a man who stood for justice and redistribution was ignored by the system for so long. Some say that if today's leaders followed Kochunni’s values, society might become fairer.
For the people of Kayamkulam and fans across Kerala, the memorial is more than a tribute it stands as a symbol of justice, bravery, and the lasting power of stories that challenge inequality.
MLA Prathibha inaugurated the memorial last week. Kayamkulam municipal chairperson P. Sasikala also attended the event.