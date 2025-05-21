Kerala: Four mega projects worth Rs 1,211 crore kick off post investment summit

KOCHI: Barely three months after signing MoUs at the Invest Kerala Global Summit in Kochi, four major projects worth Rs 1,211 crore have officially taken off, marking a clear shift in the state’s investment climate from promises to execution.
Industries Minister P Rajeeve confirmed that these big-ticket ventures — including Joy Alukkas Group’s Rs 300 crore residential-cum-hospital project in Ernakulam and Dynimated’s Rs 800 crore deep-tech visual communication facility in Alangad — have broken ground. They’re joined by Positive Chip Boards (Rs 51 crore) and M S Wood Alliance Park (Rs 60 crore), signaling that investor intent is translating into action.
These aren't isolated cases. Another wave of eight projects worth Rs 2,675 crore is set to begin construction within this month, followed by projects totaling Rs 1,117 crore in June. The biggies in the queue? Sutherland’s Rs 1,500 crore BPO centre in Kochi, Kalyan Silks’ Rs 500 crore investment in Thrissur, and Bluestar Realtors’ Rs 00 crore logistics hub.
But what really puts Kerala on the investment fast-track is the creation of a High-Level Advisory Committee to ensure these projects don’t get stuck in red tape.
Power Panel Alert
This newly constituted panel will be chaired by Industries Minister Rajeeve, with the Principal Secretary (Industries) as vice chairperson and KSIDC managing director as convenor.
Heavyweight institutions like CII Kerala, FICCI Kerala, KSSIA, KSIDC Board, Directorate of Industries and Commerce, and KINFRA will all have representation. The panel will review progress, iron out bottlenecks, and ensure that inter-departmental delays don’t derail investor confidence.
Adding teeth to the action plan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair a high-level policy meeting on June 19 to take stock of summit-signed MoUs and their implementation. A real-time web portal has already gone live for investors to track their projects, and a five-stage escalation mechanism is in place for grievance redressal.
With over Rs 1.96 lakh crore worth of investment proposals in the pipeline and 4.8 lakh potential jobs on the horizon, the state is shaping up to be a serious player in India’s industrial growth map. "In short, Kerala is not just hosting investment summits anymore — it's delivering on them," Rajeeve said.