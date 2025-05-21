Kerala: Four mega projects worth Rs 1,211 crore kick off post investment summit

KOCHI: Barely three months after signing MoUs at the Invest Kerala Global Summit in Kochi, four major projects worth Rs 1,211 crore have officially taken off, marking a clear shift in the state’s investment climate from promises to execution.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve confirmed that these big-ticket ventures — including Joy Alukkas Group’s Rs 300 crore residential-cum-hospital project in Ernakulam and Dynimated’s Rs 800 crore deep-tech visual communication facility in Alangad — have broken ground. They’re joined by Positive Chip Boards (Rs 51 crore) and M S Wood Alliance Park (Rs 60 crore), signaling that investor intent is translating into action.

These aren't isolated cases. Another wave of eight projects worth Rs 2,675 crore is set to begin construction within this month, followed by projects totaling Rs 1,117 crore in June. The biggies in the queue? Sutherland’s Rs 1,500 crore BPO centre in Kochi, Kalyan Silks’ Rs 500 crore investment in Thrissur, and Bluestar Realtors’ Rs 00 crore logistics hub.

But what really puts Kerala on the investment fast-track is the creation of a High-Level Advisory Committee to ensure these projects don’t get stuck in red tape.