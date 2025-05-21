Kerala's Mattakuzhy mourns loss of four-year-old

THIRUVANKULAM (ERNAKULAM): News about the death of the “bright and friendly” Kalyani hit the residents of Mattakuzhy like a bolt from the blue. They could not believe that the four-year-old was no more.

Her neighbours and relatives in Mattakuzhy, a quiet village just 4.5 km from Thiruvankulam in Ernakulam, said Kalyani was a bright, active and talkative child who easily connected with everyone. Madhu, a relative, recalled the bond between her daughter and Kalyani, who studied together at the local anganwadi.

“On most days, I would take them both to the anganwadi as Subash, Kalyani’s father, works in Thiruvananthapuram. Kalyani was full of energy and got along well with other children and our neighbours,” she said. Madhu said her daughter saw Sandhya picking Kalyani up on Monday. “She said Kalyani seemed hesitant to go with her mother,” Madhu said.