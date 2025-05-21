Kerala's Mattakuzhy mourns loss of four-year-old

THIRUVANKULAM (ERNAKULAM): News about the death of the “bright and friendly” Kalyani hit the residents of Mattakuzhy like a bolt from the blue. They could not believe that the four-year-old was no more.
Her neighbours and relatives in Mattakuzhy, a quiet village just 4.5 km from Thiruvankulam in Ernakulam, said Kalyani was a bright, active and talkative child who easily connected with everyone. Madhu, a relative, recalled the bond between her daughter and Kalyani, who studied together at the local anganwadi.
“On most days, I would take them both to the anganwadi as Subash, Kalyani’s father, works in Thiruvananthapuram. Kalyani was full of energy and got along well with other children and our neighbours,” she said. Madhu said her daughter saw Sandhya picking Kalyani up on Monday. “She said Kalyani seemed hesitant to go with her mother,” Madhu said.
Ashokan, a neighbour, recalled how Kalyani was excited about starting school in LKG. “The family bought her new dresses. She used to talk about joining the new school all the time. She was always quick to respond if we asked her something. Unlike Sandhya, who kept to herself, Kalyani visited our house often. When we heard she was missing, we hoped the police would find her,” he said.
Soumya, Kalyani’s teacher at the anganwadi, said the child had returned on Monday after a two-week break. “Sandhya brought her in the morning and came again around 3pm to pick her up. She waited for Kalyani to finish her food. The girl took part in all activities. She was really looking forward to joining her new school,” Soumya said.
Neighbours claimed there were no visible signs of tensions in the family. “Sandhya was always very reserved. She barely spoke to anyone and didn’t even know the people living in the neighbourhood. But Subash and his family were very warm and active in the community,” said Sashi, a neighbour.